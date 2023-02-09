Samsung is on the verge of unveiling the Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming A-series phone has been floating around the rumour mill. Moreover, the Galaxy A54 5G has been subject to a lot of leaks lately.

Now, tipster SnoopyTech has divulged details about the Galaxy A54 5G smartphone's variants and colour options. Apparently, you will be able to choose between two memory/storage configurations. A few previously leaked design renders indicated the Galaxy A54 5G will come in four shades.

SnoopyTech has now shed some light on the marketing names of the variants of the Galaxy A54 5G. Notably, Samsung's upcoming 5G-ready phone will be available for purchase in four colour options. This includes Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome White.

Galaxy A54

Awesome White

Awesome Graphite

Awesome Lime

Awesome Violet

8/128 GB

8/256 GB — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) February 8, 2023

According to the tipster, the Galaxy A54 5G will be available in 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage configurations. The upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.4-inch display. The handset will boot Android 13 out of the box with a layer of OneUI on top.

The Galaxy A54 5G has already passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website. According to the benchmark listing, the smartphone packs an octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC under the hood. This processor is paired with 6GB of RAM. This is a sign that the Korean tech giant will launch a 6GB RAM variant in some markets.

A past leak suggests the Galaxy A54 5G will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Aside from this, the handset will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50MP primary camera.

The rear panel will probably also house a 12MP ultra-wide-angle and a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, the Galaxy A54 5G could feature a 32MP selfie camera. A robust 5100mAh battery will be powering up the A-series smartphone. This cell is likely to support 25W fast charging.

The upcoming Galaxy A54 5G is expected to carry an IP67 rating. The phone's dimensions are 158.3 × 76.7 × 8.2mm. The smartphone offers multiple connectivity options including NFC, Bluetooth LE, WLAN a/b/g/n/ac/ax, and Bluetooth. Lastly, the Galaxy A54 5G bears a striking resemblance to S-series smartphones.