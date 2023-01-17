Samsung is on the verge of unveiling its Galaxy S23 series of flagship smartphones. The lineup comprises the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

As expected, there have been a lot of speculations surrounding the Galaxy S23 series trio lately, However, the Korean tech giant will put these rumours to rest at the impending Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

To those unaware, Samsung is reportedly planning to announce the Galaxy S23 lineup on February 1. In the meantime, a key detail about the Galaxy S23 Ultra main camera has surfaced online.

The new leak comes from tipster Ice universe. The leak divulges an interesting detail about the size of the images that the Ultra model's 200MP camera will produce.

The tipster shared a couple of Samsung photo browser snapshots that were allegedly captured using the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Aside from this, IU shared screenshots of what he describes as a "daily scene."

The 200MP photos of Galaxy S23 Ultra are not very large. As far as I know, the volume of daily scene photos is only 20MP～40MP, which is not much larger than 108MP photo. pic.twitter.com/6Ym7fDMsaY — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 16, 2023

The file size mentioned in one of the screenshots is 37.06 MB. Likewise, the other screenshot shows a 20.98 MB file size. Notably, both images have a high resolution of 12240x16320 pixels.

A 12MP photo normally takes up about 3MB to 9MB of space. There are no prizes for guessing that the 200MP shooter of the Galaxy S23 Ultra will produce larger image files that take up more storage space.

However, unlike the Xiaomi 12T Pro, the image file sizes of the photo captured using the S23 Ultra's 200MP camera takes less storage space. To those unaware, the 12T Pro 5G houses a mammoth 200MP main camera as well.

The 200MP camera of Xiaomi's recently unveiled phone reportedly produces about 55MB file size. So, it looks like Samsung has spared no effort to ensure Galaxy S23 Ultra users can take full advantage of the storage space.

However, if Samsung compresses the image file sizes of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it could lead to a loss of details and lower image quality. The word on the street is that Samsung will launch a 1TB variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra as well.

On the downside, the 1TB variant could carry a steep price tag of about $1,500. Alternatively, you can go for the 256GB model which might set you back $1,250. This more affordable model will be capable of storing a myriad of compressed images.