The Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the highest-end flagship smartphone in the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup. So, there's understandably a lot of hype surrounding the Ultra.

There are no prizes for guessing that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will boast top-notch specifications. Most of these specifications have already surfaced online courtesy of reliable leakers.

Also, the much-awaited handset's design was revealed via some official-looking renders not long ago. If rumours are anything to go by, Samsung will host its next Unpacked event in early February to unveil the Galaxy S23 series.

However, it is worth mentioning here that the Korean smartphone giant hasn't confirmed these speculations yet. In the meantime, key camera specifications of the Galaxy S24 Ultra have popped up on the internet.

According to popular tipster Ice Universe, the 2024 Samsung flagship smartphone will get an improved telephoto camera sensor. Moreover, the tipster suggests the Galaxy S24 Ultra will use an all-new zoom mechanism.

Ice Universe claims these notable improvements are coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra model. However, there is a possibility that Samsung might bring similar enhancements to the Galaxy S24+ and vanilla Galaxy S24 models as well.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to replace the telephoto sensor and adopt a new solution. I think the main camera will remain the same or be slightly changed. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 28, 2022

On the downside, the primary camera might remain the same. Alternatively, the main camera sensor could get only minor improvements. Samsung's flagship models such as the Ultra are known for providing impressive zooming performance.

Notably, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is at the forefront of the market at the moment. So, it will be interesting to see whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will outperform its predecessor in the zooming department.

To those unaware, LG Innotek is currently working on a telephoto camera module that works like a regular DSLR camera lens. In other words, this newfangled telephoto lens can preserve image details.

It also adopts a more compact folded-optic design, allowing the lens to cover a wider range of 4-9x. The true optical zoom is in between.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will probably come with the same module or use a similar mechanism. The Galaxy S23 series, on the other hand, is expected to pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

As a result, the upcoming Galaxy S-series lineup will deliver a significant performance boost. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra might house a mammoth 200MP primary camera.