Samsung's huge fanbase is waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. According to some noted tipsters, the next S-series flagship phones will go official on February 1, 2023.

Apparently, the Korean tech giant will unveil the S23 series trio at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. To recap, past leaks suggest the lineup will include a vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and a Galaxy S23 Ultra model.

The Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones recently made an appearance online in the form of leaked promotional images. So, the design of the vanilla model is still under wraps.

Now, a new report suggests Samsung is prepping to announce the OneUI 5.1 alongside the Galaxy S23 series next year. The company is reportedly testing the upcoming version of the One UI.

Read more Samsung Galaxy A14 appears on Bluetooth SIG, WiFi Alliance websites

The new One UI will be available for higher-end smartphones. So, it is safe to assume that Samsung is currently testing One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S23 lineup.

According to Twitter user @SamSWUpdate, the One UI 5.1 update has entered the testing phase. The update will reportedly come with firmware version S90xEXXU2CVL7.

The test firmware was first spotted on the company's servers. Moreover, it will probably roll out to the Galaxy S23 series a few days after the flagship phones go official.

If Samsung doesn't deviate from its strategy, the One UI 5.1 will be released first to the Galaxy S23 series. Regrettably, details about the One UI 5.1 key features are still few and far between.

However, Samsung has previously confirmed that the One UI 5.1 will get lock screen customization options. This will be based on the latest Android 13 OS.

It will be interesting to see whether Samsung brings the Android 13 mobile operating system's new media player widget design into the notifications section.

Likewise, it is unclear whether the company will bring an improved taskbar with partial screen mirroring and predictive back gesture to the One UI 5.1.

Samsung swiftly rolled out One UI 5.0 and the One UI 5.1 rollout to current-gen smartphones could be equally swift. Details about the One UI 5.1 features are likely to surface online ahead of its impending rollout.