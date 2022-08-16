Samsung was prepping to launch the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G tablet back in July. The South Korean tech giant's plan involved launching a new tablet alongside the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro rugged smartphone.

Regrettably, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro did not see the light of the day. Instead, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro at the July event. In the meantime, the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro continues to float around the rumour mill.

Samsung has been on a launch spree lately. It recently launched the much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones. However, the rugged tablet's imminent launch was pushed back further.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro has now appeared on multiple databases. This is a major sign that the device's launch is right around the corner. MySmartPrice has spotted the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro on Google Play Console.

Moreover, the site found the tablet on Bluetooth SIG and Google Play List. As expected, these listings divulge a myriad of key details about the upcoming tablet. For instance, these sites reveal the device's display resolution, RAM, processor, Bluetooth version, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro carries model number SM-T636B on the list of Google Play-supported devices. Further, the listing confirms that the tablet will launch with the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro moniker.

So, there is a possibility that the upcoming Samsung tablet will have a SIM slot. Also, a Wi-Fi-only variant could be in the offing. Further, the device's Bluetooth SIG database listing confirms model numbers SM-T636N and SM-T636B. These probably allude to the Wi-Fi and 5G versions.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will support the latest Bluetooth 5.2. The rugged tablet has model number SM-T638B on the Google Play Console listing. However, the device carries model number T636B on the other databases.

Nevertheless, the website confirms that the device is the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G. The listing also suggests that it will pack a Qualcomm SM7325 SoC. In other words, the tablet will get a Snapdragon 778G chipset with four cores clocking at 2.4GHz.

Also, the chip has four cores that clock at 1.8GHz. The tablet will ship with 4GB of RAM. Moreover, it will pack a highly competent Adreno 642L GPU for graphics. The tablet will reportedly sport a Full HD display and run Android 12L OS.