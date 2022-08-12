The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphone's release date in the U.K. is no longer a mystery. Also, details about the device's price and availability have surfaced online. The highly-anticipated smartphone made its debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this week.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 bears a striking resemblance to its precursor, the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, the South Korean tech company has spared no effort to compensate for retaining the same outward appearance. As a result, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is teeming with an impressive array of additions. According to Samsung, the Z-Series gives consumers an idea of "what's next" in smartphone tech.

The company claims its new foldable phones do more than what most new handsets can do. The slightly slimmer phone houses an all-new camera setup. Likewise, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition offers a wide range of colour customisation options.

On top of that, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a host of improved features and powerful internals. Much to the delight of consumers who have been waiting to get their hands on the foldable phone with bated breath, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 U.K. release date is on the horizon.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will release in the U.K. on August 26, 2022. You can pre-order the handset by heading straight to the Samsung U.K. website. Alternatively, you can place your pre-order through Very and Currys.

The new Z Flip carries a starting price tag of £999 for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB storage variant is available for £1,059, while the highest-end model with 512GB storage costs £1,199. Moreover, you can choose between Blue, Pink Gold, Graphite, and Bora Purple colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a slimmer hinge than its precursor. Also, it sports thinner bezels than the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, the burning question in Samsung fans' minds is whether the new Z-Series device will be more durable than the previous models.

Samsung has indicated that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a tougher frame. Also, the screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for additional protection. Likewise, the Bespoke Edition allows users to blend different colours and choose between 70 combinations.