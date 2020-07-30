Samsung is about to host its first virtual Unpacked presentation next month. The South Korean consumer electronics group is expected to launch its second hardware refresh for 2020. Among the items that are supposedly launching are the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Tab S7 series. So far, leaks have already revealed details about several of the devices, but the latest one comes directly from Google Play.

Earlier this month, supply chain insiders talked about a Samsung tablet lineup called Palette. While it's common for manufacturers to assign code names to identify upcoming products internally, many mistook this as an entirely new lineup. It was supposedly the company's answer to Apple's iPad Pro and will introduce new technology to set it apart from the Tab S7 tablets.

However, Android Police reports that the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ were listed in the Google Play Console Device catalogue. This is where Android devices that are licensed to run Google's Play Services are indicated. According to the listing, there will be Wi-Fi and LTE versions for each model. What immediately sets each one apart is the size as well as other specs.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 12.4-inch 2800 x 1752 OLED display, while the Tab S7 ships with 11-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD panel instead. Both will reportedly support a 120 Hz refresh rate, but only the bigger model comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The smaller one is purportedly equipped with a side-mounted option instead.

As for the processor, the Galaxy Tab S7 series packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset paired to 6GB of RAM. Another common feature shared by the two is the main imaging system which uses a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Selfies, on the other hand, are delegated to an 8-megapixel front-facing unit.

Base storage size starts at 128 GB with battery capacities at 10,090 mAh for the Tab S7+ and 7,040 mAh for the Tab S7. The 45W fast-charging compatibility is supposedly on board as well, but Samsung will likely ship both with a 15W charger instead. Just like the previous model, S-Pen support and an optional keyboard cover accessory will be available upon launch.