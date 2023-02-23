Just days after Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23, S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphones, key details about the next Galaxy flagship smartphones have surfaced online. These flagship devices are reportedly slated to go official later this year.

The Korean tech giant's foldable phones took the flagship launch window originally dedicated to the Galaxy Note lineup. The highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldable phones have been floating around the rumour mill for a few months.

According to an earlier report, Samsung will team up with BOE for foldable panels for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Also, the word on the street is that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn't likely to feature a built-in S Pen. Key details about the upcoming foldable phones' storage options have popped up on the internet (via SamMobile).

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to offer better storage options. So, it will understandably carry a steeper price tag as well. According to the report, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. A report by Gadgets 360 suggests the aforesaid configurations will have UFS 4.0 storage.

Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra have the same storage options. Furthermore, the report suggests the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage options. The 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will probably feature a UFS 3.1 chip, just like the base model of the Galaxy S23.

However, the handset's other variants will likely feature the latest UFS 4.0 specification since Samsung does not make UFS 4.0 chips with under 256GB storage capacity. As a result, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 128GB variant will not bring improvements in the read and write speeds over its predecessors.

Nonetheless, this isn't likely to affect the real-world performance of the 128GB variant. While the UFS 4.0 chips boast an impressive array of specifications, the UFS 3.1 storage is also quite fast. So, they are ideal for flagship smartphones. Also, it doesn't look like Samsung plans to ditch the 128GB storage option from its flagship offerings anytime soon.

Still, the Korean smartphone giant could offer free storage upgrade if you pre-order the standard Galaxy Z Flip 5 variant as it did to those who pre-ordered the Galaxy S23 series smartphones. On the downside, this pre-order bonus could be available to buyers only in select regions.