Samsung has a leading and influential position in the foldable smartphone space. The Korean brand's foldable phones are available in most markets. Notably, the company's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldable phones have been floating around the rumour mill for quite some time now. Also, the much-awaited successors of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 have been subject to many leaks lately.

For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 storage options were recently revealed in a new leak. Twitter user RGcloudS has shed some light on Samsung's future foldable lineup. It is worth mentioning here that RGcloudS has a reputation for sharing accurate details about upcoming devices.

According to the tipster, Samsung is prepping to expand its already comprehensive foldable lineup in a couple of years. Furthermore, the leaker claims the company could unveil as many as four new Galaxy Z series smartphones. The teaser post indicates that these plans are slated to fruition post-2024.

What i know so far, new high ends

•Z Flex

•Z Fold Ultra

•Z Flip Ultra

•Z Tab



Future fold

Z Ultra = 4k, samsung

Z = qhd, boe



Flip

2k, samsung

fhd, boe



Z Flex, tri fold

Z Tab, foldable tablet



New mid end

Galaxy K series



Removal of S+

New Premium S



Better info on 2024+ — RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) February 21, 2023

So, it is safe to assume that the company will not start to officially tease these devices until at least 2025. It is worth noting that the company's existing foldable smartphones lineup comprises the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Flip.

Aside from this, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are expected to go official later this year. An earlier report claims Samsung will team up with BOE for foldable panels for its upcoming foldable phones. Now, Gadgets 360 suggests the purported Galaxy Z Flex will ditch the traditional folding layout in favour of a triple folding display panel.

Likewise, the Galaxy Z Tab is expected to come with a stretchable display panel that could transform into a foldable tablet that also serves as a smartphone. Moreover, the Ultra variants of the current-gen Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones could also be in the offing. These Ultra models could bring notable resolution upgrades over the existing devices.

Furthermore, RGcloudS suggests the Galaxy Z Fold Ultra will sport a BOE-manufactured folding display with a 4K resolution. The Galaxy Z Flip Ultra, on the other hand, could support 2K resolution. To those unaware, the Samsung display fabrication division has a dedicated webpage for flexible and folding OLED panels. This webpage features key information regarding rollable and slidable displays.

This is a major sign that Samsung is already working on the folding and flexing display. The tipster also claims the company will skip a Galaxy K series device in favour of a Galaxy A series device. Lastly, the Galaxy S Plus variants will probably be replaced by the Galaxy S Premium version. However, Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet.