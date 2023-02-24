Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event in September last year. Now, the word on the street is that the American tech giant is preparing to take the wraps off the iPhone 15 series in September this year. Also, the iPhone 15 rumour mill is in full swing.

Some reports suggest the iPhone 15 series will comprise four models. An earlier report claims the upcoming iPhone models are in the early machine trial production phase. The lineup will include pocket-friendly iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models and the steeply priced iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max variants.

Also, Apple is reportedly planning to ditch the Pro Max moniker in favour of the Ultra brand. According to an earlier report, the iPhone 15 Pro series will have thinner bezels and notable design changes. However, some newly leaked CAD renders imply that there won't be a major difference between the iPhone 15 Pro series and the existing iPhone 14 lineup.

iPhone 15 CAD renders via 9To5Mac.



- 6.2" display size

- USB Type-C

- Dynamic Island#iPhone #iPhone15 pic.twitter.com/45Nz8ZyFu0 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 23, 2023

Now, 3D artist Ian Zelbo (via 9to5Mac) has given us a glimpse into the standard iPhone 15 model. The iPhone 15 will be the most affordable model in the iPhone 15 series. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming 2023 iPhone has appeared online in the form of CAD images.

According to the report, the most notable change in the standard iPhone 15 model will be at the bottom edge since Apple is replacing the Lightning Port with a more common USB Type-C port. The Cupertino-based tech behemoth recently declared it would comply with the EU law. To those unaware, the EU law requires the company to add a standard USB Type-C port to its electronic devices.

A Weibo post by leaker Cell Phone Chip Expert indicates that the USB Type-C ports on the iPhone 15 series will have limitations. Also, previously revealed iPhone 15 Pro renders show that the rear camera bump will be thicker. The iPhone 15 Pro could have a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera. However, Apple might use larger camera sensors on the device.

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro could oust the mechanical volume rockers and have capacitive buttons instead. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models will be buttonless. The new CAD images confirm the presence of Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15. The Dynamic Island could house the handset's selfie camera.