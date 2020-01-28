Samsung's Unpacked 2020 is only a few weeks away and consumers are eager to see what the company has in store. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that what the tech industry thought was going to be the Galaxy S11 was renamed to Galaxy S20 to commemorate the new decade. Meanwhile, another interesting detail about the upcoming product launch is the talk about a follow-up foldable handset. The Galaxy Z flip is rumoured to be a clamshell-type similar to the new Motorola Razr. While the latter is currently highly anticipated, analysts believe the South Korean company might have an ace up their sleeve.

Motorola originally intended to open pre-orders for its latest flagship device last month, but it was delayed allegedly because the supply chain could not keep up with the demand. Consumers can now place their orders for the handset, which is currently exclusive to Verizon only. However, a recent video titled "Caring for Razr" reminds interested buyers that despite the proprietary hinge mechanism that keeps the screen virtually crease-free, it is still a fragile device.

Equally important is the fact that the Motorola Razr will cost an estimated $1,500, which evidently makes it an expensive product. A recent report from Droid Life reveals several fascinating details about the Galaxy Z Flip that could potentially have consumers consider its clamshell foldable over the other. Starting off with the cost, sources are hinting at a $1,400 price range, which is cheaper than the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leak points to tiny secondary display, dual 12MP cameras, and Snapdragon 855 pic.twitter.com/PT4HBB3Of8 — Sunny (@Gizmostuff_) January 24, 2020

Just like Motorola's deal with Verizon, Samsung will be partnering with AT&T for a timed exclusivity deal. Furthermore, it will hit the market a few days after the Unpacked 2020 presentation on Friday, February 14. A renowned industry insider claims it will be compatible with 5G networks and will come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Perhaps the most ground-breaking feature that ship with the Galaxy Z Flip is the material used to protect the flexible display panel. Most devices with foldable screens rely on a Polyimide (PI) substrate to keep the sensitive components safe from accidental bumps and scratches. Samsung, on the other hand, will be using ultra-thin glass (UTG) panels – an advanced transparent material that is flexible up to a certain point.