Samsung's long-rumoured Galaxy A54 mid-range smartphone is expected to go official soon. In the meantime, the upcoming Galaxy A-series phone has been subject to a lot of leaks. However, the Korean brand is still mum on its plan to launch the handset anytime soon.

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, another piece of vital information regarding the Galaxy A54 has surfaced online. The Galaxy A54 was recently spotted on Samsung's French website. Moreover, a microsite for the handset has gone live before its launch.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G listed on the company's official website. Has scored 8.4 in repairability tests.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyA54 pic.twitter.com/RTQpiJtD04 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 14, 2023

According to the support page, the Samsung Galaxy A54 scored a whopping 8.4 points in the repairability test. Notably, this is a higher repairability score than the Galaxy S23 Ultra could manage to pull off. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared images of the support page for the Galaxy A54 (via Galaxy Club).

This is a major sign that the Samsung Galaxy A54 is headed to the European market soon. Aside from teasing its impending launch, the support page reveals key details about the handset's repairability score. Apparently, the Galaxy A54 scored 8.4 / 10 on the test. Interestingly, the Galaxy S23 series scored 8.2 points in the same test.

In other words, the Galaxy A54 is more repairable compared to the Galaxy S23 series. However, we will be able to confirm this once the device goes official. Also, it is worth mentioning here that the Galaxy S23 flagship phone contains more complex components, which are understandably harder to repair.

According to past leaks, the Samsung Galaxy A54 will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, it packs an Exynos 1380 processor. This chipset will be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In the photography department, the Galaxy A54 could house three cameras on the back. The front-mounted selfie camera will reportedly sit inside a punch-hole cutout on the display. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is likely to use a 5,100mAh battery unit to draw its juices.

This cell will reportedly support 25W fast charging. Lastly, the smartphone will feature a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.