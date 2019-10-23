Things are not looking good for Samsung as financial institutions worldwide are blacklisting the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series from their apps. This is reportedly due to the ongoing security issue with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner used by the aforementioned devices. There have been consistent complaints wherein users are concerned about the reliability of the biometric sensor. The latest models in question have abandoned the traditional capacitive scanners in favour of ultrasonic technology.

This innovation allows the manufacturer to embed fingerprint scanners underneath the smartphone's display. In concept, this version is supposedly as secure as traditional offerings, but for some reason, the ones on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series are not working as intended. Since most banking apps allow users to set their biometric data in lieu of a password, it can possibly be exploited with the right tools.

Therefore, until Samsung comes up with an acceptable solution, the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are temporarily blocked from using the feature. While this does not mean that users are locked out from using the application, it just removes the convenience of using their fingerprints to sign in and access their accounts. GSMArena confirms that the South Korean company assures its consumers that an upcoming software update should resolve the security flaw.

so, it turns out that literally everything Samsung and Qualcomm said about the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on the S10 series was false.



not only is it vastly slower, more finicky and less reliable than Optical solutions, it's also now less secure.



damn. — Domenico Lamberti (@Mobile_Dom) October 17, 2019

People are apparently posting videos of how it is possible to circumvent ultrasonic scanner. Prior to the widespread reports regarding the problem, Samsung claimed it was caused by certain silicone screen protectors. However, some users have demonstrated that the sensors can be fooled even without a layer of film on the display, it was still possible to trick the sensor to recognize an unregistered fingerprint.

On a positive note, this security flaw still requires someone to physically have the phone with them. Therefore, owners can do their part and keep their Galaxy S10 and Note 10 close by. Moreover, users are likewise encouraged to disable fingerprint security for the meantime and use other options provided by the smartphone.

In a related report, sources are indicating the Samsung Galaxy S11 will be using an Under Display Camera. Browser benchmark test results also confirmed it will come with a display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.