By now, consumers already have an idea on what to expect come February at Samsung's Unpacked 2020 presentation. It will be the staging point for its launch of the Galaxy S20 series as well as possibly a new lineup of foldable handsets starting with the Galaxy Z Flip. Upon checking social media, message boards, and forums, these platforms are brimming with news and leaks related to the upcoming devices. Now, the latest update discloses the pricing for each of the models and its variants.

Credit goes to an Italian Android-focused publication TuttoAndroid, after it was able to gather information from allegedly reliable sources. Among the smartphones that will debut at the Samsung Unpacked event on Tuesday, February 11, are the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. It looks like there will be a 4G and 5G version for the former two, while the latter is exclusively available with 5G support.

Samsung will begin taking orders shortly after the event with a great incentive for consumers who are pre-ordering. Those who opt for the high-end models will reportedly receive the Galaxy Buds+, while base model buyers are speculated to receive something else, which has yet to be specified by the South Korean company. The Galaxy S20 series will ship out to retailers on March 13, while individuals who pre-purchased their units will get it three days in advance.

Here's the most accurate Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra render



What do you think? ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/jpifyscQ96 — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) January 19, 2020

The Galaxy S20 4G is pegged at 929 Euros, while the 5G variant goes for 1,029 Euros. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20+ will sell for 1,029 Euros for the 4G option and 1,129 Euros for the one with 5G. Finally, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most expensive of the bunch at 1,379 Euros. The source claims that prices are still subject to change, thus it should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.

While there is no explicit mention of the Galaxy Z Flip, PhoneArena states that it is in a position to compete directly with the 2020 Motorola Razr. A tip coming from reliable insiders project that it will be priced a little lower than the clamshell folder from the Lenovo-owned brand. Samsung CEO Dong-Jin Koh purportedly confirmed its unveiling alongside the Galaxy S20 at a closed-door meeting with the company's partners earlier during CES 2020.