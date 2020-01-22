Despite the unfavourable outlook form tech industry analysts regarding flexible display, it seems that the technology is here to stay. Earlier this year at CES 2020, consumers were treated to products from various manufacturers that have integrated the technology in various ways. There were laptops with foldable screens, smart speakers with wraparound displays, and others. However, the fact remains that the substrate being used is susceptible to damage. Meanwhile, Samsung might have a solution when the Galaxy Z Flip debuts alongside the Galaxy S20 next month.

There only a couple of weeks left before Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event. The public already knows that it will be the launching point for the Galaxy S20, which was named appropriately in recognition of the new decade. What remains to be seen is if the new clamshell foldable will be unveiled alongside the flagship handset, CNet reports.

In a closed-door meeting with its partners and investors at CES 2020, the company CEO DJ Koh allegedly introduced another model aside from the S series. At that point in time, it was simply referred to as Galaxy Bloom and was reportedly marketed for women. Shortly after the tech trade show wrapped up, an industry insider reported that the model will be called Galaxy Z Flip.

While Motorola's new Razr foldable is currently the most in-demand clamshell handset, Samsung is rumoured to have equipped its new flexible displays with an alternative to plastic substrates. Last year, it was reported that the manufacturer was interested in ultra-thin-glass (UTG) technology. If its engineers were able to come up with a method to replace the polyimide film with glass that can bend, it could revolutionise the smartphone industry.

When it comes to quality issues, the South Korean consumer electronics firm was embroiled with several in the past. There was the Galaxy Note 7 battery debacle in 2016, which was followed by the Galaxy Fold in the first half of 2019. If the next foldable manages to take advantage of UTG, it would probably be recognised as the most innovative device produced in 2020.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Flip foldable with its speculated flexible glass display, a recent patent application from Samsung teased a prototype handset with magnetic connectors. Ultimately, everything should be taken with a pinch of salt until the Unpacked 2020 event on Tuesday, February 11.