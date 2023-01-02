The Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones are on the verge of going official. To those unaware, the lineup comprises the base Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Now, some reports claim these handsets will break cover at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. The Korean tech giant is also reportedly prepping to unveil its new Samsung Galaxy Book at the impending event.

Aside from this, the company could announce the OneUI 5.1 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. However, Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has now shared more details about the Galaxy S23 series. According to the tipster, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will capture extremely bright photos even in low-light conditions since it has night vision.

I need to emphasize again that the S23 Ultra's night camera is really "night vision" — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 29, 2022

This is a major sign that Ice Universe had early access to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Also, the tweet implies he has already tested out the Night Vision mode of the cameras.

It is worth mentioning here that smartphones from Samsung usually offer a sufficiently good night mode performance. However, it looks like the company has enhanced its night image post-processing.

As a result, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be able to capture better photographs in low light. The existing Galaxy S22 Ultra delivers a decent low-light camera performance.

However, the latest handsets like the Vivo X90 Pro+ perform better than the Galaxy S22 Ultra in low-light situations since they use 1-inch camera sensors.

According to some reviewers, the X90 Pro+ captures considerably better photos in low-light situations as compared to Samsung's existing flagship phone.

So, it will be interesting to see how the Galaxy S23 Ultra performs in low light as compared to the X80 Pro+, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Nevertheless, it is safe to assume that the Korean smartphone behemoth will spare no effort to remain at the forefront of the low-light photography department.

In line with this, the rumoured camera system on the Galaxy S23 Ultra can beat the X90 Pro+ hands down. Also, Ice Universe's tweet suggests the company is on the right path.

Past leaks suggest the Galaxy S23 Ultra will house a mammoth 200MP main camera on the back. This sensor will be a notable upgrade to the ISOCELL HP1.

In addition to this, there will be a 10MP telephoto camera that supports 10x optical zoom. The handset will reportedly feature a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom support for portrait images.

Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra could have a rear-mounted 12MP ultrawide camera. The upcoming Samsung flagship phone will probably capture videos in 8K resolution at 30 FPS (frames per second).