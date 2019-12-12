Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, says she feels sorry for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since she knows what it is like to be bullied and treated unfairly as a royal.

The Duchess of York shared her support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and said she can relate to what they are going through because she has been in their shoes before. As a member of the Royal Family, she too experienced bullying and media scrutiny ever since she married Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II.

"I know what Meghan is going through," Ferguson told Vogue Arabia, adding "It must be hard for Meghan, and I can relate to her."

The 60-year-old Royal called Meghan Markle "modern and fabulous" and noted that she was famous before. The Duchess of Sussex was famously known for her starring role in the legal drama "Suits," before marrying Prince Harry.

"She is great. Why can't Meghan be great? Why can't she be celebrated?" Ferguson added.

The Royal commented that she cannot give Meghan Markle any advice because it tends to get "taken out of context." But she empathised with the Duchess of Sussex because she has been in her situation and still is. She still finds herself under tabloid scrutiny even after she and Prince Andrew separated.

Ferguson remarked that her daughter, Princess Beatrice, always tells her that she is "the most misunderstood person." The Duchess and her family find themselves in even more media scrutiny now, in the wake of Prince Andrew's alleged sex scandal.

"There's always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it's hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I've been through it," the Duchess said, when asked to give Meghan Markle any advice.

Ferguson is speaking about the negativity surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the British press. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have voiced their concerns against tabloid reports in their ITV documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey." In it, Markle shared the challenges she experienced being a new member of the Royal Family and revealed that she "tried to adopt a British stiff upper lip." Prince Harry also likened his wife's situation to how the media treated his mum, Princess Diana before and after her death.