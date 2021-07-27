Sarah Ferguson shared that she had a roller-coaster of emotions after she was excluded from the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in April 2011.

The Duchess of York was noticeably absent from the royal wedding at Westminster Abbey. Apparently, she was not given an invitation to the ceremony. She did not resent this decision, but admitted that she felt heartbroken over it.

"I didn't think I was probably worthy to go to their wedding," the 61-year old shared during a candid interview with Town & Country published on Monday, adding that she had to leave the U.K. to sort out her feelings.

"I took myself to Thailand, actually, to be far away from it so that I could try and heal," she revealed.

Seven years after the royal snub, Ferguson attended the May 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. She was at the ceremony with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Talking about the wedding, the "Her Heart for a Compass" author said that it "was very kind" of the couple to invite her. She remembered how it was "quite extraordinary" to hear crowds of supporters cheering for her.

"I can't thank them enough for doing that because it was nerve-wracking. I sort of looked around like, 'Are they doing that for me?' Then someone went 'Fergie,' and it was the old Fergie back and I felt that sense of support from the crowd," she shared during a guest appearance on "Good Morning Britain" in November 2018.

Despite her gratitude to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for inviting her to their wedding, Ferguson has kept her opinions about Megxit to herself. The only advice she could give the couple is to try to be happy. She also acknowledged that stepping away from royal life is challenging, as she has been there before following her divorce from Prince Andrew. She also shared that Princess Diana "would be so proud of her boys...and she'd be so proud of her grandchildren" instead of commenting directly on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit.