Sarah Ferguson hinted that she may be team Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when she admitted that she is a fan of Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex was diplomatic when she shared her thoughts on the couple's explosive Oprah interview in March with The Telegraph. She did not directly address their revelations and the shockwave that followed afterwards. Instead, she shared her own experience when she sat down for her interview with the veteran talk show host over two decades ago.

"All I want to say on this is that Oprah helped me greatly when I went to the US and was interviewed by her," Ferguson responded when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview. She added that she is "a great supporter of Oprah and everything that she does."

Ferguson was also guarded when asked about Megxit and for advice for the Sussexes as she said, "I wouldn't presume to give advice to Harry and Meghan, except to say to be happy." The 61-year-old also empathises with the couple in their challenges after Megxit.

Read more Piers Morgan says Sarah Ferguson sent support after Meghan Markle row

"I did have to make my own way in the world when I left the family, and it is not always easy," she said referring to her divorce from Prince Andrew.

Ferguson had her first Oprah interview in the year she divorced Queen Elizabeth II's son and she returned three years after in 1999. In her first stint, she admitted that life with the Royal Family is "not a fairytale" and that the royals "think it's real life in there." She had to "go out there and play by the rules."

Fast forward to March 2021, Meghan Markle did the same and spoke candidly about her life with the Firm. She shared shocking revelations about alleged racism and accused the palace of turning its back on her when she asked for help with her mental health issues. She had admitted to having suicidal thoughts.

Meghan Markle's revelations prompted different reactions: there were those who were supportive and others who claimed she lied about the Royal Family. One of those who did not believe a word she said was former "Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan, who claimed that Ferguson sent him a text of support after he quit the show over his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex.