Sarah Ferguson clarified why her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank was spotted frolicking on a boat with bikini-clad women last week, while his wife Princess Eugenie stayed at home with their son August.

The 61-year-old author appeared on BBC One's "The One Show" on Monday, to promote her debut adult novel "Her Heart For a Compass." While there, she addressed recent photos that emerged of Brooksbank having a good time aboard a gozzo with three female pals, including a topless model, off the coast of Capri, Italy.

Calling him one of her "most favorite people," Ferguson explained why he was there in the first place. She said Brooksbank was there for work and shunned rumours that say otherwise.

"Jack, who was on the front page, is a man of such integrity," the Duchess of York said adding that she calls "him James Bond actually."

"He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back," she continued.

Read more Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank enjoys boat ride with bikini-clad women

"So for them to make this story is completely fabricated, he works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake," she said.

The 35-year old was in Italy to attend Saturday's invite-only gala to benefit UNICEF. As the ambassador for tequila brand Casamigos, he was tasked to mind the cocktail bar and mingle with the guests which included Katy Perry, Heidi Klum, and other celebrities. Ahead of the event, he joined Casamigos global director Rachel Zalis, model Erica Pelosini, and Maria Buccellati aboard a 26ft. gozzo boat where they soaked up some sun and enjoyed a swim in the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie was back home in Frogmore Cottage with their five-month-old son August Philip Hawke. Speaking of the little royal, Ferguson admitted that she would not mind it if her grandson prefers barbies over cars. She also praised her daughter's mothering skills and shared that she is a proud mum because the 31-year old is a "great mother."