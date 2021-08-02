Jack Brooksbank was spotted mingling with bikini-clad women during a boat excursion off the Italian island Capri on Friday afternoon, while his wife Princess Eugenie stayed in London with their son August.

Photos from the Daily Mail showed the 35-year old with pals Erica Pelosini, Maria Buccellati, and Rachel Zalis. He even posed for a photo with Buccellati, which showed his hand in what a Twitter user called an "unfortunate position." The model-turned-fashion ambassador then shared the snap and several other pictures from the boat ride on her Instagram Story.

He was also photographed smiling as he went for a swim with the topless Pelosini. They were later seen back on the deck of the 26ft. Gozo boat to wrap themselves up with towels, although the model occasionally removed hers while on deck in full view of the others. Likewise, Brooksbank was seen sipping on a glass of rosé, reading a book, and occasionally checking his phone in between taking dips.

Stop defending Jack Brooksbank. Accompanying (if not flirting) TOPLESS models in a yacht is a big NO. He's married and a royal. Shameless.



Also, stop the double standards. If Kate and Meghan are in that situation, they'll be crucified.#PrincessEugenie pic.twitter.com/mR0CCiIrbm — Frodo (@03fanboy) August 1, 2021

Of course, the pictures had people questioning if he is cheating on the 31-year-old royal. He was reportedly there for business as the brand ambassador of Casamigos Tequila. A source claimed that Princess Eugenie had not joined her husband on the trip because he was "there to work at the ball."

Read more Princess Eugenie shares new video of son August supporting England at Euro 2020

On Saturday, he went to an invite-only UNICEF Summer Gala to keep an eye on the drinks and mingle with celebrity guests, which included supermodel Heidi Klum and singers Katy Perry and John Legend. Casamigos sponsored the ball, which was described as a "magical evening in paradise" that included a "languorous" cocktail hour, gala dinner, and an auction to raise funds for UNICEF.

Brooksbank became the brand ambassador of Casamigos Tequila in 2016 after actor George Clooney, Cindy Crawford's husband Rande Gerber, and mutual friend Mike Meldmans founded it in 2013. He comes highly qualified given he has experienced working at a restaurant and at a wine bar in Central London at the time when he met his wife in 2010.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie, who is 11th in line to the British throne, is back home in Frogmore Cottage tending to their five-month-old son August Philip Hawke. She was reportedly in Ibiza last week with friends.