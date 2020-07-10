Sarah Paulson may or may not have shaded Lea Michele during an interview on Thursday, when she was asked about the actress' alleged on-set diva behavior.

Silence means yes, as the saying goes, and the "American Horror Story" alum seems to have relied on this for her response when asked about Michele's alleged on-set rude behaviour. The actress participated in a Q&A with fans during a video interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and one of the questions involved the recent allegations about Michele's "diva" behaviour toward co-stars.

"Since you and Lea Michele are two of (showrunner) Ryan Murphy's muses, what do you make of the recent news of her on-set behavior?" Andy read out loud the question for Paulson.

The 45-year-old actress did not say anything in response. Instead, she gave Cohen a coy smile and there was a slight glint in her eye. The show host also gave a mischievous smile after he read out the question and he smiled even wider after he saw that Paulson remained quiet.

Instead, the "Bird Box" actress reasoned out that she is "having a weird connection" so she cannot really hear the question, to which Cohen laughed out loud in response. "Real Housewives of New York" star Sonja Morgan, who was also on the video interview, noticed the awkward situation so she chimed and called Paulson's reaction on the show as "pleading the fifth."

"Yeah, don't you do the plead the fifth?" Paulson replied, and Cohen immediately moved the conversation along to the next question.

During tonight's #WWHL After Show, @MsSarahPaulson weighed in on the controversy surrounding fellow Ryan Murphy muse Lea Michele: pic.twitter.com/8idtIj4vIN July 10, 2020

Michele was hit with controversy recently, after her "Glee" co-star Samantha Ware revealed that she made her life on the set a "living hell." Michele reportedly embarrassed her in front of the cast and crew and threatened her job. Ware claimed that Michele was rude on the set and abused her power as the show's lead to look down on the other cast members.

Paulson refused to comment on claims about Michele's rude on-set behaviour. But Ware's revelation brought out a host of other complaints from "Glee" co-stars and colleagues. Michele has since apologised for her past bad behaviour in a lengthy Instagram post.