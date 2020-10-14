The murderer of eight-year-old Sarah Payne has faced multiple attacks in prison since he was convicted in 2001. The most recent attack on Roy Whiting was in 2018 where he was stabbed and punched multiple times. His attackers were fellow murder convicts Richard Prendergast and Kevin Hyden. On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, the pair, via video link to Leeds Crown Court, admitted to the attack they orchestrated in Wakefield Prison. Along with their life sentences, the inmates will be serving seven-and-a-half years consecutively.

The high-profile murder trial of Payne in 2000 came to a conclusion in 2001. Whiting was found guilty of abduction and murder of the eight-year-old from West Sussex near her grandparents' home. Since his conviction, he has been held at Wakefield Prison, a Category A prison.

Over the years Whiting has been subjected to verbal and physical abuse from other inmates due to the nature of his crime. On November 8, 2018, he suffered a near-fatal attack by Prendergast and Hyden in his cell. The two men reportedly used weapons they made using wood and screws.

Upon entering Whiting's cell, the two men stabbed and kicked him. The 66-year-old man tried to fight off his 40-year-old attackers. When he realised there was no fighting them, he tried to hide under his bed. The attack continued until prison staff intervened.

Prendergast is serving a life sentence of which he has to serve a minimum of 19 years. He was convicted in October 2018 for the murder of 44-year-old Lee Moody, whom he stabbed to death over the theft of his phone.

Hyden is also serving a life sentence of which he has to serve a minimum of 32 years. He had been convicted for the murder and torture of 59-year-old Davinia Loynton.

Leeds Live reported the sentencing of the two attackers by Leeds Crown Court. Both men pleaded guilty to wounding with intent as they appeared in front of Leeds Crown Court over a video link. Taking their guilty plea into consideration, the two men were sentenced to seven-and-a-half years which they will be serving consecutively with their minimum terms.