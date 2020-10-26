Sasha Obama's rapping skills have left netizens gushing about her killer moves. The former first daughter was trending on Twitter on Sunday, after a TikTok video of her rapping a City Girls song with a friend was shared by rapper JT, one half of the hip-hop duo band.

In the clip, Sasha Obama can be seen lip-syncing to JT's verses in Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" remix featuring the City Girls. The video originally shared by a Twitter user @ternjerler went viral after JT reposted it along with a heart-eyes emoji in the caption.

The video has garnered over 1million views as of now. A Twitter user said about spotting the former first daughter in the clip, "Seeing that video of Sasha Obama on tiktok rapping City Girls just really warmed my heart."

Another user commented: "Lol the whole family loves music. Her dad puts out a playlist of his favorite songs and always has rap on there." A third one gushed that "Sasha Obama rapping City Girls is proof that 2020 still can be great."

The viral video was followed by several other clips of the 19-year-old rapping with her friend, after which the TikTok account apparently went private. A user had predicted the move tweeting: "They found Sasha Obama on Tik Tok through her friend's page. Those videos will be gone in 60 seconds if they aren't already."

Sasha is the youngest daughter of former United States president Barack Obama and former first day Michelle Obama. The teenager is a sophomore at the University of Michigan and is currently taking online classes as the institution remains closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her elder sister Malia Obama is attending Harvard University.

Malia and Sasha joined their parents at their home in Washington after the outbreak of COVID-19. In a previous interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2018, Michelle had revealed a bit about the house, saying: "Sasha actually killed in this house. She has a two-room suite, it's all decked out. She has like a living room area and a bedroom."

The 56-year-old also said that Sasha designed it herself. She further joked: "He (Barack) got the smallest room for his office. So he's really hating on her."