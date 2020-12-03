A TikTok dance video of Sasha Obama, younger daughter of former US President Barack Obama, has been taken down by one of the dancers in the 15-second clip who first posted it. The video had gone viral across all social media platforms.

Sasha, whose full name is Natasha, is seen showing off her dance moves to Pop Hunna's Adderall (Corvette Corvette) with her six friends. She was seen in the center wearing a low-cut black blouse with chunky gold necklaces while showing off her long white nails. Her name started to trend on Twitter after the video was reposted by several users on the social media platform, with one clip viewed more than a 1.7million times as of Wednesday.

''Seeing Sasha Obama with long acrylic nails warms my heart,'' commented one Twitter user, while another wrote: ''So Sasha Obama isn't trending because she's getting a preemptive pardon?''

A third one wrote: "Sasha Obama out here being a teenager. LOVE IT."

Some of the Twitter users also expressed their desire to see more videos featuring her. "Why don't we normalise Sasha Obama being on TikTok so her friends don't have to delete every time it goes viral please I would love to see her be a normal girl like the rest of us." According to the New York Post, the original video has since been taken down.

This is not the first time that the 19-year-old appeared in a TikTok video. The former first daughter trended on Twitter last month, after a TikTok video of her rapping a City Girls song with a friend was shared by rapper JT, one half of the hip-hop duo.

In the clip, Sasha Obama can be seen lip-syncing to JT's verses in Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" remix featuring the City Girls. The video originally shared by a Twitter user @ternjerler, went viral after JT reposted it along with a "heart-eyes emoji" in the caption. The video had garnered over 1 million views before it was removed from all social media platforms.

Sasha is the youngest daughter of former POTUS Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. The teenager is a sophomore at the University of Michigan and is currently taking online classes as the institution remains closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her elder sister Malia Obama, is attending Harvard University.