Scarlett Johansson is reportedly expecting her second child, her first with husband Colin Jost, and the baby is due very soon.

According to an exclusive report in Page Six, the actress has been pregnant for a while, but has been keeping it on the down-low. Multiple sources confirmed the pregnancy rumours that were on the rise since she skipped out on several "Black Widow" events in June.

A source said, "Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled, while another confirmed, "Scarlett is pregnant but has been keeping it very quiet. She has been keeping a very low profile."

The second insider also mentioned the Oscar-winner's recent absence from public view, and said, "She hasn't been doing many interviews or events to promote 'Black Widow' which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer."

Johansson was also absent when her co-star David Harbour attended a "Black Widow" screening in the Hamptons on Friday, as well as a party at Mariska Hargitay's home in Montauk where she and Jost also own a property and are frequently spotted around.

A Hamptons source told the outlet, "Scarlett usually spends a lot of the summer out in Amagansett and Montauk, and you'd often see her walking her dogs on the beach or getting coffee. But this summer it seems like she is deliberately trying to keep a low profile."

Instead of public appearances, the 36-year-old has been carrying out promotional activities via Zoom. She did a video chat with Jimmy Fallon on the "Tonight Show" in which she framed her shot from the shoulders up.

Johansson's baby news comes less than a year after her wedding to the "Saturday Night Live" star. The duo quietly tied the knot in October 2020 after three years of dating. This is Jost's first child, while Johansson already has a six-year-old daughter, Rose, with French journalist Romain Dauriac.

This is also Jost's first marriage, while Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008-2011, and to Romain Dauriac from 2014-2017.