Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are the latest celebrity couple to have tied the knot in secret amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost tied the knot in an intimate ceremony over the weekend and even managed to use their wedding to shine the light to an important cause. Rather than the couple's representatives, the news was surprisingly announced by Meals on Wheels, a nonprofit organisation that combats hunger and isolation among seniors.

According to a post by the charity on Thursday, the "Black Widow" actress and the "Saturday Night Live" star said their vows "in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones" while following social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend! Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for #MealsOnWheels," a tweet by Meals on Wheels reads. The non-profit also gave a link where people can donate to celebrate the union of the happy couple.

Weâ€™re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend! Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for #MealsOnWheels. You can donate here to celebrate the happy couple: https://t.co/JgM2Xxtm2H https://t.co/cuqI3Zj1Ow — Meals on Wheels (@_MealsOnWheels) October 29, 2020

The organisation shared the news on its Instagram account as well while making a pun on the groom's name. Alongside a picture of decked-out Staten Island Ferry that read "Jost Married," the charity wrote: "We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC."

The post added that the couple's wedding wish is to "help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica."

"Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio," the post concluded.

Read more 'I want my pin back': Scarlett Johansson attacks James Franco for participating in Time's Up movement

According to a report in TMZ, the wedding took place in Palisades, New York, where the "Marvel" star bought a 4-bedroom house in 2018.

Johansson and Jost started dating after the former made a guest appearance on the season finale of SNL in 2017. The comedian popped the question to the star with a 11-carat ring in May 2019 after two years of dating.

It's the third marriage for Johansson, who was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010, and to journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. The 35-year-old also shares a six-year-old daughter, Rose, with Dauriac.

Jost had previously expressed excitement about his plans to get married to the Oscar-nominee. While promoting his memoir "A Very Punchable Face" in July, the 38-year-old told the New York Times: "I now almost have a stepdaughter who I love and is a big part of my life now. I'm starting to do more and more outside of the show (SNL). It felt like the right time to look back."