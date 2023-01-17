The "Scars Above" release next month is one of the highly anticipated game launches for science fiction fans. The upcoming title is described on its PlayStation Store page as a "challenging sci-fi third-person action-adventure shooter" that promises a rewarding feeling of satisfaction for successfully facing the challenges while stuck in a mysterious alien world.

"Scars Above" is developed by Mad Head Games and published by Prime Matter. Meanwhile, here's what we know about the upcoming action-adventure game.

'Scars Above' release date, platforms

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait for long for the "Scars Above" release date. The game will release on February 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, according to Gematsu.

'Scars Above' story

In "Scars Above," humanity is taken by surprise when a colossal alien structure suddenly appears in Earth's orbit. In response to this unforeseen event, the Sentient Contact Assessment and Response Team (SCAR), which is composed of scientists and engineers, was formed to investigate the enigmatic structure, which has been named "The Metahedron."

Unfortunately, things don't go exactly as planned. Rather than passively wait for the team to conduct its investigations, the Metahedron sends them across space into an unknown planet.

"Scars Above" puts players in the shoes of Dr Kate Ward, a researcher and member of the SCAR team. Dir. Ward wakes up in unfamiliar territory and has to regroup with her scattered teammates and try to figure out just what happened.

'Scars Above' gameplay

Developer Mad Head Games teased that "Scars Above" will feature challenging yet rewarding combat coupled with a lot of exploration to uncover the truth behind the alien planet. But what's interesting is that Dr Kate Ward is not a soldier so a combat-heavy environment could be particularly challenging for the protagonist.

As a scientist, her means of survival would heavily rely on utilizing the elements and whatever tools are available at hand, according to Gaming.net. Since she is originally a non-combatant, surviving the dangers would prove to be difficult for her, but she's resourceful, streetwise, and determined to make it through the challenges and return to Earth.