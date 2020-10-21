Scott Disick poked fun at his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's housekeeping skills in a hilarious Instagram exchange on Monday.

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself in a matching orange suit look and used the lyrics from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's recent hit "WAP" for the caption.

"I don't cook, I don't clean," the 41-year-old wrote. Scott Disick, who shares three children with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, poked fun at her caption writing: "That's for sure."

The businessman has teased his ex on her Instagram posts in the past as well. Earlier in August, when Kourtney posted a picture of herself posing on a boat in the middle of a lake writing "Lake ya," Scott got in on the pun commenting, "What a lake er."

Back in June, when the mother-of-three sparked rumours of a romance with Scott by wearing his flannel shirt on a family vacation, the 37-year-old jokingly commented "cute shirt" on a picture of her wearing a different flannel top.

Scott and Kourtney dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and currently co-parent their three children- Mason, Penelope, and Reign. There were speculations about the former couple rekindling their romance when Scott joined Kourtney and their children for a weekend getaway in May shortly after his split from girlfriend Sofia Richie.

A source clarified to People magazine at the time that the duo is "not back together" but "are incredibly close." Just weeks later, reports emerged that Scott and Sofia are giving their relationship another chance as they were spotted hanging out together.

However, Scott and Sofia have also seemingly called it quits for good since they have been spotted with different people in the past few weeks. Scott was seen spending time with his former girlfriend, model Megan Blake Irwin, outside the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood last week.

Meanwhile, a report in Us Weekly claimed that Sofia has started dating Matthew Morton, co-founder of a beverage company 'Cha Cha Matcha.' The pair was spotted on a dinner date at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu on Saturday.

"They're trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is, but they are definitely seeing each other," a source said about the couple.