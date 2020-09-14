Scott Evans acted like any other sibling when he poked fun at his elder brother Chris Evans and reminded him of one of the most embarrassing gaffes in his life.

When Chris Evans caused a social media meltdown by accidentally posting a nude picture of himself on Saturday, his fans immediately covered it up by sharing other wholesome pictures of the "Avengers" alum. However, Scott Evans is seemingly in no mood to let his brother forget his alleged explicit photo leak, and took to social media to poke fun at the NSFW picture. "Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What'd I miss," Scott, 36, quipped on Twitter on Sunday.

Whatâ€™d I miss? — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020

His brother's fans responded to his question by assuring him that nothing much happened, except the ongoing problems in the world, while some requested him to give his brother a hug.

Chris became a trending topic over the weekend after he shared a video of himself playing the game "Heads up" with loved ones, as a camera roll at the end of the clip appeared to show a picture of his asset. The clip was swiftly deleted, but it had already spread like wildfire by that time.

The 39-year-old has not publicly reacted to the matter till now, but netizens as well as his celebrity friends have taken his mistake in a good spirit. His "Avengers" co-star Mark Ruffalo also joked about the leak, consoling him: "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining."

Meanwhile, several praised the way the fans of the "Captain America" star handled the situation, noting that the same courtesy isn't extended to female celebrities. "2 Broke Girls" alum Kat Dennings, who herself faced public backlash when her private photos were leaked by hackers, tweeted: "The public respect for Chris Evans' privacy/feelings is wonderful. Wouldn't it be nice if it extended to women when this kind of thing happens?"

Chris is currently rumoured to be dating Lily James. He was first linked with the "Cinderella" actor after they were pictured on a late-night outing in London in July. He was previously in a relationship with Jenny Slate, who is now engaged to gallerist Ben Shattuck, while Lily was dating "The Crown" alum Matt Smith.