Sean Penn has reportedly married his longtime girlfriend Leila George. A friend of the Hollywood star confirmed the news.

The actor, 59, tied the knot with his 28-year-old bride in a secret ceremony following four years of dating. This was revealed by producer Mike Medavoy's wife Irena on Instagram.

Page Six shared an Instagram Stories post congratulating the couple, from the philanthropist. The "Black Swan" producer's wife wrote: "We are so happy for @leilageorge #seanpenn getting married. We love you," she wrote in the post, accompanying a photo of the couple, who have been dating since 2016. "We are over the moon to [see you] find your soulmate true partner," she continued. "You are meant to be together. God Bless you both and the family you have joined. Introducing the Penn's #marriage."

Irena also shared a photo of what appears to be the couple's wedding rings, including an oval-shaped sapphire ring. Sean Penn and Leila George were spotted this week having dinner at Nobu in Malibu with the actor's son Hopper.

Leila is the daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio, who is just one year older than her new husband. The couple received congratulatory messages from Josh Brolin, Rosanna Arquette and Frances Fisher on Saturday. Brolin co-starred with Penn in "Milk" and "Gangster Squad" and will feature with him in the upcoming film "Flag Day".

"Happy wedding lovebirds. Our salutations to a beautiful marriage. Sean and Leila," Brolin posted to his Insta Stories.

Penn was previously married to Madonna and Robin Wright. The actor shares two children with Wright - daughter Dylan, who is a year older than George, and son Hopper, who is two years younger than his new stepmother.

The actor recently admitted he can be "difficult" on a personal level.

Before he started dating George, Penn was engaged to Charlize Theron. Page Six requested Penn's rep for comment.