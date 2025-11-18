US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll raised concern about drones in US airspace during a 16 November interview in Washington. He shared a stark message about rising danger around drone activity near sensitive sites.

His warning came after fresh reports linked unusual flights with national security risks. Driscoll said drones pose 'the threat of humanity's lifetime' which pushed fresh debate across defence circles.

How officials plan a wider response remains unclear, which adds weight to ongoing public worry.

US Army Secretary Warns About Lifetime Threat Posed by Drones

Face the Nation Driscoll spoke onin remarks that covered speed and scale linked with drone harm. His comments highlighted how cheap systems can move across borders with limited warning.

He said such craft acts like flying IEDs, which create new challenges for defence teams. His warning followed a year marked by over 350 unauthorised flights near and around 100 US military sites.

Border sensors recorded more than 27,000 drones near Mexico during late 2024. Former NORAD head Glen VanHerck earlier warned that unknown operators may watch critical infrastructure.

His successor, Gen. Gregory Guillot, told lawmakers that current gaps make early detection difficult.

Driscoll Confident That US Can Handle Drone Threats

According to CBS News , Driscoll later shared optimism about counter-drone work. He said agencies act in close coordination with border groups, major sports bodies, and event planners.

He explained how layered defence helps track craft across crowded skies. Driscoll said new systems will help identify every object above US land in real time.

He also mentioned plans involving hobby flyers and commercial firms through the FAA rules. Army teams now push work on sensors, brushless motors, and circuit boards, which aim for gains over China.

Driscoll said progress moves fast and may secure stronger national coverage soon.

Is Pentagon and CIA Hiding What's Going On With Drones?

Two-time Emmy winner Matt Ford posted concern on 17 November about actions by Pentagon and CIA. He claimed both agencies hide major details about drone activity seen since 2019.

His message followed Driscoll's remarks, which renewed old questions about unexplained incidents. Past cases remain unclear, which adds weight around Ford's statement.

Navy warships saw drones in 2019 near California with limited public updates. Langley Air Force Base recorded 17 nights of drone swarms in 2023 without firm answers. Picatinny Arsenal saw more flights in 2024 with no full explanation.

Officials never confirmed wrongdoing, so Ford's claim stays unverified. Mixed responses from agencies keep room for doubt.

Are Drones Invading the US?

Drone activity across US airspace grew rapidly over recent years. Navy ships tracked craft for weeks in 2019 which triggered early concerns. Langley Air Force Base later faced extended flights that raised questions about surveillance

Picatinny Arsenal saw repeated visits in 2024, which added pressure on investigators. Border areas faced thousands of detections through late 2024, which pointed toward new patterns.

A UK base holding US nuclear weapons even saw disruptions linked with unknown craft in early 2025. Radar systems still struggle with low-flying or small drones, which leaves major gaps across defence networks.

Military leaders warn that drone swarms can watch key assets or interfere with operations. Rising activity forces fresh debate as agencies work on stronger detection and clearer reporting.