Margaret Thatcher's former aide did not have nice things to say about Prince Harry's recent interview with Hoda Kotb and he also slammed Meghan Markle.

Nile Gardiner, who served as Thatcher's foreign policy researcher from 2000 to 2002, took to Twitter to criticise the couple. He called the Duchess of Sussex "self-centred" and an "incredibly destructive influence." He said it is "sad to see" that she is doing all "she can to undermine the Queen, the Royal Family, and Great Britain."

In response to the Duke of Sussex's interview on the "Today Show," he wrote, "The stunning decline of Prince Harry. Hubris, delusion."

The stunning decline of Prince Harry. Hubris, delusion, and the incredibly destructive influence of immensely self-centered Meghan Markle, who has done all she can to undermine the Queen, the Royal Family and Great Britain. Sad to see. https://t.co/tXAr5c82Qe via @nbcnews — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) April 21, 2022

According to The Express, Gardiner is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of tainting the image of the British royals in their interviews. They have reportedly done all they can to put the monarchy down.

First was during their explosive sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, in which they shared a series of serious allegations against the Firm.

Then, in "The Me You Can't See" documentary, Prince Harry talked about how Prince Charles left him to suffer growing up after the death of Princess Diana. He eventually turned to drugs and alcohol to numb the pain.

The Duke of Sussex's interview with Kotb is said to be no different because he allegedly offended the royal family with his remarks. He especially mentioned that he wants to make sure that the Queen "has got the right people around her."

Gardiner shared his criticism after the duke shared details about his and Meghan Markle's visit to Her Majesty at Windsor Castle last week. They first met with Prince Charles and Camilla for what was believed to be "clear the air" talks which only lasted for 15 minutes.

Prince Harry also told Kotb that it was great to see Queen Elizabeth II again and that she was in good form. He also expressed his wish for his children Archie and Lilibet to see her, especially during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But he said security issues could get in the way since he and his wife no longer have police protection in the U.K.