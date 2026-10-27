Google co-founder Sergey Brin has poured more than $100 million (£75 million) into a group fighting California's Proposition 40 billionaire tax before the 3 November vote, a record individual ballot-campaign contribution, as rival measures threaten to void it entirely.

A Record Political Bet

Brin's outlay represents roughly 40 times what he spent on politics across the previous two decades, according to Politico, making him the biggest individual donor to a ballot-measure campaign in California history. Building a Better California, the committee he co-founded with former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, has anchored an opposition effort that has raised more than $300 million (£224 million).

The stakes are personal. Analysts estimate he could owe close to $14 billion (£10.5 billion) if considered a California resident on 1 January. He has likened the tax to Soviet-era policy, telling the New York Times he fled socialism in 1979 and fears California heading the same way.

The Poison-Pill Problem

The real drama sits below the headline vote. Two rival measures, Propositions 41 and 42, carry provisions that could nullify Proposition 40 if either draws more Yes votes on the same ballot. That means a majority could approve the billionaire tax and still watch it collapse. Voters are effectively deciding several linked questions in one election.

Brin's group funds Proposition 42, branded as a retirement-protection measure. Governor Gavin Newsom, who opposes the billionaire tax, endorsed Proposition 42 on 9 October, deepening a rift among California Democrats.

What the Tax Actually Does

Proposition 40 would impose a one-time tax of up to 5% on the net worth of the roughly 200 to 250 Californians worth $1 billion (£748 million) or more, based on residency as of 1 January 2026 and wealth measured on 31 December 2026. The proposed levy targets overall taxable wealth, rather than annual income. Supporters say it could raise up to $100 billion (£75 billion), with 90% directed to healthcare and the rest to education, food assistance, and administration.

Opponents' adverts warn that retirement savings could be taxed. Fact-checkers dispute that. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office confirms real estate, pensions, and retirement accounts are generally excluded. CalMatters reports no active proposal to tax ordinary retirement savings. One exception is that it counts Roth individual retirement accounts worth over $10 million (£7.5 million), a threshold far beyond ordinary savers.

A National Bellwether

The result carries weight well past state lines. A Yes vote could encourage copycat wealth taxes in other states, while defeat could discourage similar proposals elsewhere. Senator Bernie Sanders has called Proposition 40 'the most important ballot initiative in the country', and backers include Representative Ro Khanna and the California Nurses Association. Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang says paying his estimated bill would be a privilege.

Support has narrowed as spending has surged. A UC Berkeley Citrin Center-POLITICO poll released on 19 October found 46% of likely voters in favour and 43% opposed, a three-point lead after once-comfortable leads. That leaves the outcome sensitive to late shifts among undecided voters. Should Proposition 40 survive, legal challenges over its retroactive residency rule are expected.

For Brin, the fight is about more than one election. His operation also backs housing and environmental-review measures, positioning the Google co-founder to shape California's ballot wars for years, however voters break on 3 November.