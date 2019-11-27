A nearly three-month-old kitten is being treated by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) for rectal injuries. The kitten, affectionately named Benny, was rescued in Nottingham and eventually taken to an RSPCA shelter. Judging from the injuries to the kitten's body, vets suspect that the animal was sexually assaulted by a person. RSPCA is trying to find the rapist or any leads regarding the owners of the kitten.

Some kind passers-by noticed the filth-coated kitten in Wimbourne Road, Radford on the afternoon of November 24. Upon finding the kitten in a poor state, RSPCA was notified. Animal Collection Officer, Hayley Day, arrived at the location and took the kitten to Arnold and Carlton Vets. Veterinarian Ben Berlyne tended to the kitten's injuries.

The muddy animal turned out to be a beautiful black and white kitten. Benny was in such a pitiful state and when Berlyne started treatment, he could not tell Benny's gender.

Berlyne noticed swelling and injuries in the rectal region of the kitten. Gauging the damage to the rectal region, Berlyne suspects that the kitten had been sexually assaulted before being dumped.

The Mirror reported that Berlyne started treating the kitten with pain-killers, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory gel.

The lack of a microchip has made it difficult to determine if the kitten has an owner.

While recovering from his trauma, Benny had been refusing to eat. Berlyne happily reported that Benny had finally started eating since Tuesday, November 26. The vet pointed out that Benny eating on his own was a positive sign hinting at the kitten's recovery. Berlyne suspects that Benny is between eight to 10-weeks-old. The severely underweight kitten still has a long way to recovery.

Berlyne, as well as RSPCA shelter staff, praised the kitten for his friendly temperament. Even after being abused by the monster in a human shell, the kitten wants to cuddle with other humans.

Meanwhile, RSPCA has appealed to the public to come forward with any information regarding Benny's owner or abuser. Anyone with any relevant information can contact RSPCA at 0300 123 8018.