After Princess Märtha Louise of Norway released her first statement on the death of her ex-husband, Ari Behn, her bisexual shaman boyfriend opened up about the tragedy and issued a short statement on social media.

The Los Angeles-based "spiritual guide and gifted healer" Shaman Durek expressed grief on the death of the author, who committed suicide on Christmas Day, and said he feels "incredibly sad for their loss."

"Out of deep respect for Märtha and Ari's children, I will not comment further on the passing of their father, not now nor later, other than to say I am so incredibly sad for their loss," the 45-year-old wrote alongside a picture of a floating lotus flower.

Ari Behn was married to Princess Märtha Louise for 15 years before divorcing in 2016. The couple shared three daughters - Maud Angelica, 16, Leah Isadora, 14, and Emma Tallulah, 10. He committed suicide on Christmas Day at the age of 47, and was laid to rest at Oslo Cathedral on Friday by members of the royal family. Durek was not in attendance at the funeral, reports People.

Princess Märtha issued a statement two days after the ceremony and revealed her ex-husband was suffering from mental illness for a long time.

"It is so painful to think that you would leave the earth. We are in deep sorrow and pain all together. An invisible illness took you more and more, because that's when the mental health fails. For a long time, we gradually saw you disappear, but we held on to the belief that this would go well. Your family fought for you. They have been there for you day and night," the 48-year-old wrote on Instagram in Norwegian, along with a photo of her ex-husband.

"You are and will continue to be deeply missed, Ari. And I feel sad that you never really understood how loved you were. I hope that we who are left can be good at praising each other and saying the nice words to each other. We keep you in love, Ari, and move on with your words: Every day is a party and you are a piece of jewelry," the royal further wrote.