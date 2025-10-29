When Shane Bieber took the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays, fans were excited to see how the former Cy Young winner would perform, but much of the online buzz had nothing to do with his pitching.

Within minutes, social media exploded with one question: 'Is Shane Bieber related to Justin Bieber?'

The shared surname between a Major League Baseball star and one of the world's most famous pop singers has caused years of confusion, memes and fan theories.

So, Are Shane and Justin Bieber Actually Related?

Despite the constant speculation, the answer is simple. They're not related.

The shared surname is purely coincidental. Shane Bieber has joked in interviews that while he finds the comparisons amusing, there is 'no family link whatsoever' between him and the Canadian hitmaker.

Even so, the two have occasionally acknowledged each other online. At one point, Justin Bieber posted a photo of Shane's jersey, playfully fuelling the light-hearted narrative that continues to follow the baseball star's career.

Who Is Shane Bieber?

Shane Bieber, born in Orange, California, in 1995, is one of Major League Baseball's most accomplished pitchers. Known for his pinpoint accuracy and calm under pressure, he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) in 2016 and made his MLB debut in 2018.

He rose to stardom during the 2020 season, when he won the American League Cy Young Award, leading the league in wins, strikeouts and earned run average (ERA) during the pandemic-shortened campaign.

In 2025, Bieber joined the Toronto Blue Jays in a high-profile trade that immediately drew headlines, not just for his talent, but for his surname, which instantly resonated with Canadian fans.

Who Is Justin Bieber?

Justin Bieber, born in Stratford, Ontario, in 1994, was discovered on YouTube as a teenager and went on to become a global music phenomenon.

With chart-topping hits, Grammy Awards and a fanbase numbering in the hundreds of millions, the Canadian singer has remained a household name for more than a decade.

Given their similar ages, fame, and shared last name, it is no surprise that fans continue to wonder if the pair might be cousins.

Searches combining 'Shane Bieber', 'Justin Bieber' and 'Blue Jays' surged across social media after Shane's debut for Toronto, as new fans stumbled upon the curious connection.

Why the Name Confusion Won't Go Away

The ongoing mix-up owes much to the perfect collision of two massive fan bases, baseball and pop music, coming together under one surname.

The Toronto Blue Jays' social-media team has leaned into the fun, sharing posts and memes comparing the two Biebers. Fans have even shown up to games wearing jerseys that read 'Not Justin' across the back.

For Shane, the attention is part of the territory that comes with fame. For Justin, it is proof that even in the world of sport, his name still dominates headlines.

Although they are not related, the Bieber connection continues to unite two completely different worlds, music and baseball, and guarantees that every time Shane takes the mound, someone will ask the question all over again.