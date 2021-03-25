Sharon Stone has made a number of revelations about her life in her forthcoming memoir, "The Beauty of Living Twice," including that she and her sister Kelly Stone were sexually abused by their grandfather when they were younger. The actress says that she and Kelly made the decision that it was time for them to open up to the world about their trauma, even though their mother Dorothy Marie was opposed to it at first.

During a recent interview with The New York Times about the memoir, the 63-year-old said: "We spoke to my mother and at first she was very stoic and wrote me a letter about how disconcerting all this information was. The whole pious, horrified, I-don't-really-want-to-talk-about-it-directly kind of thing."

"Then my sister got loaded when my mom was staying with her and really went for it with my mom. And my mom had a major breakthrough," she added.

The "Basic Instinct" star said her mother finally discussed the abuse when she read the memoir to her over a three-day period. She recalled: "And I had the flu at the time. I was in bed and she got in bed with me as I finished the book, and then I recorded an hour and a half of her talking." After the breakthrough conversation, the Oscar-nominated star rewrote a lot of the book and dedicated it to her mother.

Stone's memoir is scheduled to hit the shelves on Tuesday, March 30. It was a near-death experience in 2001, where she suffered a stroke and a subarachnoid hemorrhage that had bled into her brain, head, and spine, that inspired her to write the book that she has named "The Beauty of Living Twice."

"After all this standing on my neck, I could breathe again. I could speak again. And I was going to breathe and speak differently," she explained.

The mother-of-three will soon appear in a taped interview with Oprah Winfrey on her "Super Soul" talk show, where she discusses her memoir and her life experiences. She tells the talk show host that she started writing the tell-all in her 40s as that is the age when "white male society starts to tell women you don't have worth," reports People.

"I think that as we grow older, we have this societal pressure where people start to try to tell us that our worth is diminished. I think this is a time in our life when our worth is the most enhanced," she says.