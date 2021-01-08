Shia LaBeouf and Margaret Qualley have called it quits over the weekend according to multiple sources, who claimed she is aware of the backlash she received for dating the embattled actor.

A source told People that the exes are "just in different places in their lives" now. The "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" actress wants to focus on her career and is "ready to get back to work." She is heading to Canada soon to do a movie with Margot Robbie.

Another source claimed LaBeouf and Qualley broke up after she received backlash for dating a man who is accused of domestic abuse. The "Transformers" star's ex-girlfriend FKA twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, alleged that he sexually and physically assaulted her and battered her during their relationship.

The split comes after the pair had been photographed showing PDA on many occasions. They were together in Studio City on Monday and were also photographed holding hands while on a hike in Los Angeles the day after Christmas.

LaBeouf was also seen picking up Qualley from LAX last month. They reportedly started dating after they filmed the NSFW music video for "Love Me Like You Hate Me" earlier this year. They "got close" when they filmed the video and understood each other since "they are both very passionate people."

"They are not dating, but have fun together. Margaret is a social butterfly and has a big group of friends," a source told the publication at the time adding, "She doesn't really bring Shia around this group though. She is not interested in having a boyfriend."

Representatives for LaBeouf and Qualley have yet to confirm the breakup reports. Their split is timely though, given the actor's legal battle against FKA twigs. In her suit, the "Cellophane" singer detailed the disturbing pattern of physical and emotional abuse she suffered over the course of their relationship, which began in 2018 after they filmed his autobiographical film "Honey Boy." She alleged that he choked her, threw her against a car, and caused her sleep deprivation. FKA twigs also accused LaBeouf of knowingly giving her an STD.