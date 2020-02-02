Just 12 days after getting married in a secret wedding ceremony in Malibu, California, Pamela Anderson is calling it quits from her producer husband John Peters. The pair have decided to uncouple.

The split has come as a shock to many. Pamela Anderson was spotted taking a flight to her home country Canada on Saturday, according to Hollywood Reporter. Anderson and John Peters hadn't yet filed the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate after their wedding on January 20, a source close to the actress said. The wedding was attended by Anderson's two sons and Peters' three daughters and ex-wife Christine Forsyth-Peters.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy," Anderson said in a statement.

Peters however didn't comment on the split news.

For both Anderson and Peters this was their fifth marriage. Anderson and Peters union had been promising as they dated each other more than 30 years ago and had reunited in recent months, keeping the relationship under wraps. The "Baywatch" actress had also taken to Instagram just days after their wedding and posted an adorable picture of them together.

The duo met for the first time at the Playboy Mansion in the mid 1980s. Anderson then had just moved to Los Angeles from British Columbia. Peters was an upcoming producer with films like "Flashdance," "The Witches of Eastwick, "Batman" and "Batman Returns."

Peters now joins a list of Anderson's exes that include rocker Tommy Lee, with whom she has two adult sons; Kid Rock; and Rick Salomon (twice).

Peters was previously married to actress Lesley Ann Warren. He left her for Barbra Streisand with whom he had a volatile 12-year affair. "A Star Is Born", on the life of Streisand, a musical romantic drama was produced by Peters. He also produced the 2018 remake of the film with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.