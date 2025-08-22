KEY POINTS Meghan Markle promoted season two of 'With Love, Meghan' by sharing a photo of crisps frying in a pan.

Meghan Markle's attempt to promote the upcoming second season of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan has backfired, drawing ridicule from social media users who dismissed her latest cooking post as 'boring and unoriginal'.

In her latest Instagram story, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared a snap of crisps frying in a pan alongside the caption: 'New season of With Love, Meghan August 26 on @netflix.' She added a 90s reference: 'Dare I say, "It's all that... and a bag of chips."'

The nostalgic phrase, once popularised by Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, was met with eye rolls rather than excitement.

Crisps Post Sparks Mockery

Several users on X (formerly Twitter) scoffed at the presentation of the crisps, noting that they looked pale and unappetising. One asked: 'Those are chips? Would never have guessed.' Another wrote: 'This isn't new, exciting or inventive. I tried making chips with my kids 30 years ago.'

Others went further, branding the post uninspiring. 'Beige. Not even healthy enough to be beige actually. Not appetising', one user commented. Another piled on: 'I think we ALL can make potato chips. Is this & pasta the extent of her cooking skills? Thus far I've seen nothing she's made that I'd want to try.'

The criticism mirrors earlier backlash from season one, when Meghan's culinary 'tips' included tying a bow around shop-bought pretzels and plating up takeaway food.

Questions Over Healthy Living

Some critics also questioned why the duchess, who has long espoused wellness and healthy eating, opted for deep frying. One remarked in the Daily Mail article: 'I don't know why someone who espouses healthy living would choose to fry the chips in oil rather than use an air fryer? It is healthier, easier, safer and easier to clean up.'

'So she's going to transfer Trader Joe's chips from one bag to another and tie it with a bow? Daniel Martin is in for a real treat with another welcoming tray of treats from the Duchess', a People magazine reader by the name of Cul de Sac observed.

Another observer compared her output to ordinary home cooks: 'Meanwhile, the real homemakers are out there, working hard at creating and selling their crafts at country fairs and festivals.'

Others lamented the lack of creativity: 'People like to watch cooking shows where they learn something new with a host that is charming and entertaining. Meghan and her show are none of these things.'

Netflix Show Under Pressure

The Duchess's promotion comes at a crucial time for With Love, Meghan. Despite a high-profile launch earlier this year, the series struggled to capture audiences, ranking just 383rd among Netflix shows in 2025 so far with 5.3 million views globally, according to IMDb.

By contrast, the couple's 2022 documentary Harry & Meghan reached 23.4 million views in its first four days and remains the platform's most-watched documentary debut.

Both seasons of With Love, Meghan were filmed back-to-back, with a Christmas special due later this year. Season two features guests including Chrissy Teigen, Jamie Kern Lima and Queer Eye star Tan France. In the trailer, Meghan is seen preparing snacks, hosting friends and revealing light-hearted tidbits — including her husband's distaste for lobster.

Wine Sales Struggling Too

The duchess's side project, her lifestyle brand As Ever, has also come under scrutiny. Meghan launched her 2024 Napa Valley Rosé earlier this month, but unlike the 2023 vintage — which sold out in under an hour — the current release remains available for purchase more than two weeks later.

In response, the brand's social media team posted another carefully staged promotional clip describing the wine as Meghan's 'favourite pour' and urging fans to grab a bottle while it's 'available for a limited time'.

The timing of these efforts is notable, as Meghan and Prince Harry's five-year, $100 million Netflix contract has been replaced with a slimmer 'first-look' deal. Publicist Mark Borkowski described the downgrade as 'less champagne budget, more Prosecco by the glass.'

Fans Divided

Despite the mockery, Meghan retains a devoted base of supporters who defend her ventures. But the latest backlash highlights the gap between her carefully crafted brand and audience expectations. For critics, the crisps-in-a-pan post epitomised the problem: safe, unoriginal and far from the aspirational lifestyle content they expect from a global celebrity.

With the second season of With Love, Meghan launching on 26 August, the duchess will soon find out whether audiences remain curious — or whether the jokes about beige crisps will outlast the show itself.