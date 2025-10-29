Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is having a season for the ages, and it has reignited one of baseball's oldest debates: can anyone ever rival Babe Ruth?

The 31-year-old Japanese sensation has taken Major League Baseball by storm once again, blasting 55 home runs and hitting .282, while also dominating on the mound. His rare two-way brilliance has drawn inevitable comparisons to the great Babe Ruth, the legendary slugger once thought untouchable.

The Benchmark Set by Babe Ruth

Few athletes in history have defined their sport the way Babe Ruth did. Over 22 seasons, the New York Yankees icon hit 714 home runs, drove in 2,213 RBIs and finished with a .342 batting average and an OPS of 1.164, still among the best in baseball history.

Ruth revolutionised the game in the 1920s, introducing unprecedented power and flair. His 60-home-run season in 1927 became the gold standard for sluggers for generations to come.

Before becoming baseball's most feared hitter, Ruth also excelled as a pitcher, winning 94 games and posting a 2.28 ERA, making him one of the sport's earliest two-way stars. That level of dominance was rarely seen again until a century later.

Ohtani's Historic 2025 Numbers

In 2025, Ohtani is redefining what is possible in modern baseball. According to MLB statistics, the Dodgers superstar has hit 55 home runs, collected 102 RBIs and stolen 20 bases this season.

On the pitching side, he has a 2.87 ERA from 14 appearances, proving just as dangerous on the mound as he is at the plate. His average exit velocity of 94.9 mph and barrel rate above 22% rank him among the league's elite hitters.

Analysts say Ohtani's mix of power, speed and precision in both hitting and pitching makes him a once-in-a-generation talent who may change how the sport measures greatness.

Comparing Two Legends Across Eras

Comparing Ohtani to Ruth requires perspective. Ruth dominated an era when training, travel and technology were primitive. He hit his home runs with heavier bats, faced less refined pitching and played through limited medical care, making his achievements extraordinary for the time.

Ohtani, however, competes in a 30-team league packed with global talent, advanced analytics and pitchers routinely throwing over 95 mph. Modern hitters face defensive shifts, data-driven strategies and relentless competition that Ruth never encountered.

Despite this, Ohtani's ability to dominate in both roles under tougher conditions has earned him a place in baseball's most exclusive conversation. His achievements are not just echoes of history but signs of how far the game has evolved.

What the Numbers Reveal

Statistically, Ohtani is doing things unseen in baseball's modern era. In 2025, he became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs, 100 walks and 20 stolen bases in a single season.

His dual value in both offence and defence has made him baseball's ultimate weapon. MLB data show that Ohtani has already surpassed many single-season records once thought unreachable.

Still, Babe Ruth's career WAR of 183.1 remains the ultimate benchmark. Ohtani's trajectory, however, suggests he could enter similar territory if his health holds and his production continues.

The Final Verdict

For now, Babe Ruth's crown as the greatest of all time remains secure, strengthened by seven World Series titles and unmatched longevity. But Shohei Ohtani's 2025 season has reignited the conversation.

If he sustains this level of dominance, the Dodgers' two-way superstar may yet achieve what once seemed impossible: becoming baseball's new Babe Ruth.