Eight children between the ages of 18 months and 14 years old were shot and killed in Shreveport, Louisiana, in the early hours of Sunday morning, in what police described as a domestic-related shooting that unfolded across multiple locations. Ten people were struck by gunfire in all, with the only survivors being two adult women, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect, an adult male, died after being shot by police following a vehicle chase that ended in neighbouring Bossier Parish.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on W. 79th Street, according to Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. Officers responded to reports of gunfire and quickly discovered the scale of what had taken place extended far beyond a single address. The White House confirmed it was monitoring the situation.

First Details on the Suspect

The suspect, whose name authorities had not yet released pending formal notifications, was described only as an adult male. Police said he acted alone throughout the entire incident. The gunman later died after a chase with officers who fired at the suspect. He stole a car while leaving the scene of the shootings and was followed by police.

Louisiana State Police were called in to lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, as is standard procedure under state law, and confirmed no officers were injured during the pursuit. Police spokesperson Chris Bordelon was firm on one point, saying: 'We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations.' Officials also confirmed that some of the children killed were related to the suspect, though the precise nature of those family relationships had not been disclosed at the time of reporting.

A Spree Across Multiple Locations

Police said there were three related shooting scenes. The first happened on W. 79th Street and the second on Harrison Street, both in Shreveport. The third happened in Bossier Parish on Brompton Lane. The crime scene was so extensive that officials said they were still gathering details hours after the initial call came in.

Bordelon described the breadth of what investigators were dealing with on the ground, saying: 'This is a rather extensive crime scene spanning between two residences here... There is also another residence on Harrison Street that is part of this crime scene as well.' A young boy was also reported injured after jumping from a roof during the incident. The four locations police were working across included two homes where victims were found, the site of the carjacking, and the location in Bossier Parish where the suspect was ultimately shot dead.

Motive Still Under Investigation

As of Sunday, 20 April 2026, no formal motive had been established. Investigators were continuing to process evidence across the multiple crime scenes and urged anyone with photographs, video footage, or relevant information to contact Louisiana State Police detectives directly.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said the shooting 'affects the entire community.' He did not hold back when addressing the public, stating: 'This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had. It's a terrible morning, and we all mourn for the victims.' Police Chief Wayne Smith echoed that sentiment, telling reporters gathered outside the scene: 'I just don't know what to say, my heart is just taken aback.'

The Shreveport massacre stands as one of the deadliest single domestic shooting incidents involving children in recent American history. With eight young lives lost, the youngest just 18 months old, and a motive yet to be formally established, the case has drawn national attention and renewed scrutiny over domestic violence and firearm access in the United States. Investigators have yet to release the identities of either the victims or the suspect, and the community of roughly 180,000 residents is left mourning what its own mayor called the worst tragedy the city has ever seen.