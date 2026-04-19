Energy markets rattled by geopolitical tensions are beginning to stabilise, according to Chris Wright, who says the recent surge in fuel costs triggered by the Iran conflict has already 'peaked'. Yet despite this apparent shift, the prospect of gas prices falling below $3 (£2.23) a gallon — a psychological benchmark for consumers — may not materialise until next year.

According to a New York Post report, Wright, while speaking on State of the Union, offered a cautiously optimistic outlook, suggesting that while the worst of the price spike is over, the path to affordability will be gradual rather than immediate. For households already grappling with elevated living costs, that delay could carry significant financial implications.

Gas Prices 'Peaked'—But Relief Will Be Slow

Read more The Ceasefire Is Real — But Analysts Warn British Fuel and Food Prices Will Keep Rising for Months Regardless The Ceasefire Is Real — But Analysts Warn British Fuel and Food Prices Will Keep Rising for Months Regardless

Wright's assessment is grounded in recent pricing trends. Data from GasBuddy shows that average gas prices reached $4.16 (£3.09) per gallon earlier this month before beginning to stabilise. This level, while high, remains below the record $5.01 (£3.73) per gallon seen in June 2022.

According to Wright, the peak occurred roughly a week ago, even as global energy flows faced what he described as 'the largest interruption' in history. The disruption stemmed largely from tensions in the Middle East, particularly the conflict involving Iran, which threatened key supply routes.

'Prices have likely peaked, and they'll start going down,' Wright said, though he cautioned that declines will be incremental. Current national averages remain around $4.04 (£3.00) per gallon, based on figures from the American Automobile Association.

Why $3 Gas Is Still a Distant Goal

Despite signs of stabilisation, Wright warned that a return to sub-$3 (£2.23) pricing may not occur until 2027. Before the outbreak of conflict earlier this year, prices had hovered below that threshold, making its absence particularly noticeable for consumers.

'That might not happen until next year,' he explained, underscoring how fuel costs remain historically significant even at lower nominal levels.

For motorists, the difference is tangible. A sustained price above $4 (£2.98) per gallon translates into higher commuting costs, increased delivery expenses, and broader inflationary pressure on goods and services.

Iran Conflict and Global Supply Pressures

The underlying cause of the recent price volatility lies in the disruption of oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint responsible for over a fifth of global seaborne oil supply. Iran's actions in the region, including attacks on vessels, have heightened risks and tightened supply chains.

In response, member nations of the International Energy Agency released approximately 400 million barrels of oil to stabilise markets. This intervention helped prevent even sharper price increases, according to analysts.

The United States has also encouraged allies to diversify supply sources, contributing to easing immediate pressure on global markets.

Ceasefire Hopes and Market Stability

A tentative two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran has raised hopes that the worst disruptions may soon subside. Wright indicated that a longer-term resolution to the conflict would likely accelerate the downward trend in prices.

'Certainly, with a resolution of this conflict, you'll see prices go down,' he said, linking geopolitical stability directly to consumer costs.

However, uncertainty remains. Any renewed escalation could quickly reverse recent gains, highlighting the fragile balance underpinning global energy markets.

For ordinary motorists, the message is mixed. While the peak in gas prices offers some reassurance, the anticipated decline may not be swift enough to ease immediate financial strain. Commuters, small businesses, and logistics operators reliant on daily fuel consumption are likely to continue absorbing elevated costs in the months ahead.

Wright made his remarks on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, 19 April 2026. The US-Iran ceasefire is due to expire on 21 April 2026. Wright's department has not issued a formal timeline for when prices are expected to fall below $3 (£2.23) a gallon.