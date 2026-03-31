A 15-year-old student has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting a teacher at a specialist high school in Texas.

The teenager opened fire inside a classroom at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde on 30 March 2026. Authorities confirmed the student turned the weapon on himself shortly after the initial attack.

The wounded teacher was rushed to a local hospital, where her condition remains undisclosed but she is believed to be the only victim of the gunfire. More than 250 students were forced into a traumatic lockdown as armed officers from the Comal County Sheriff's Office flooded the campus. This latest instance of Texas school violence has left the small, tech-focused community in a state of profound shock.

While no other physical injuries were reported, the psychological impact on the young witnesses is said to be severe. Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and determine how a minor was able to access the firearm used in the assault.

Comal County Sheriff Confirms Fatality In Hill Country Shooting

Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds addressed the media to confirm the sequence of events. He stated that the 15-year-old student acted alone and was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted injury.

'What happened today is something no community ever wants to face,' Reynolds told reporters. He added that the department is now focusing on the 'gaps that matter most' in the timeline of the shooting.

Officers were alerted to the Hill Country High School shooting at approximately 8.30am. Students described hearing 'loud bangs' followed by shouting as teachers acted on instinct to barricade doors.

Inside The Bulverde School Lockdown: Students Recount Panic

The atmosphere inside the building dissolved into chaos within seconds of the first shot. One student reported seeing classmates being escorted into safe rooms by staff.

Another witness described counting several shots before the campus was officially placed in a school lockdown. The school, which opened in 2020, focuses on STEAM subjects like engineering and cybersecurity.

Parents gathered at a nearby middle school to wait for news. Sheriff Reynolds noted that the family of the teenage gunman stood among those waiting, highlighting the complex nature of the grief unfolding in Bulverde.

At 8:34 a.m. today, the Lockdown alarm was activated at Hill Country College Preparatory High School. Students and staff are following the necessary procedures. Local law enforcement is responding. — Comal ISD (@cisdnews) March 30, 2026

The Human Cost Of Texas School Violence

The long-term consequences of the Bulverde shooting are already becoming clear for families. Jesse Lopez, whose daughter has autism, expressed the fear that many parents are now feeling.

'She will be afraid to go back,' Lopez said. He noted that for students who rely on routine and structure, this breach of safety is particularly devastating.

Hill Country College Preparatory High School will remain closed on Tuesday. However, the district has confirmed that professional counselling will be made available for all students and staff members affected by the tragedy.

Post 7 of 9: Counselors will be available to students and families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Mamman Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde. — Comal ISD (@cisdnews) March 30, 2026

Unanswered Questions Over Firearm Access and Motive

Investigators are still combing through the 15-year-old student's digital and personal history. There is currently no confirmed link between the gunman and the teacher who was shot.

The route by which the teenager obtained the firearm is a central pillar of the ongoing investigation. Under Texas law, the storage and accessibility of weapons in households with minors is a strictly scrutinised issue following similar incidents.

Principal Julie Wiley issued a statement saying the school's heart is with the injured teacher. The community now waits for further updates from the hospital as the investigation into the Bulverde shooting continues.