A quiet Connecticut neighbourhood was shattered after Patrick King triggered a SWAT stand-off that ended in the deaths of his family and himself.

The tragedy unfolded on Milford Street in Plainville, where authorities responded to what initially appeared to be a domestic disturbance but quickly escalated into a high-risk siege. Within hours, police discovered a devastating scene inside the home, confirming a murder-suicide involving King.

BREAKING: Plainville Police have confirmed with @NBCConnecticut that a triple homicide-suicide took place overnight at this house on Milford St.



Dozens of units are still on the scene as PPD receives investigative help from Connecticut State Police.



Live at 9 with more. pic.twitter.com/8ZOCZw5yhc — Noah Cornelius (@noahcorneliustv) March 28, 2026

Who Was Patrick King?

As details emerged, the case drew widespread attention not only for its violence but for the chilling sequence of events leading up to it. Investigators revealed that King had contacted family members before the stand-off, setting in motion an emergency response that ultimately failed to prevent the deaths.

Patrick King, 27, was identified by authorities as the gunman at the centre of the Plainville shooting. According to police statements, he lived at the Milford Street residence with his partner and children. Officials confirmed that King legally possessed the firearm used in the killings, holding a valid permit. Little else has been publicly disclosed about his background, leaving many questions unanswered as the community searches for context behind the violence.

A Chilling Call That Sparked Alarm

Read more New Audio Details in Katherine Short's Death: 911 Call Captures Team Rushed to Reported Shooting At Martin Short's Daughter's Home New Audio Details in Katherine Short's Death: 911 Call Captures Team Rushed to Reported Shooting At Martin Short's Daughter's Home

The timeline of events began with a disturbing phone call. According to Plainville Police Chief Chris Vanghele, King contacted his sister and claimed he had shot his girlfriend and their young daughter. The sister then alerted authorities, placing a 911 call at approximately 3:53 p.m. This call triggered an immediate law enforcement response, with police treating the situation as an active and potentially ongoing threat given that King was believed to be armed and barricaded inside the property.

SWAT Teams Surround Milford Street Home

As officers arrived, they quickly established a perimeter around the house, deploying a SWAT team and crisis negotiators. Authorities used drones to assess the situation inside the property while negotiators attempted to reach King by phone in an effort to de-escalate the crisis and secure a peaceful surrender. For nearly two hours, negotiators tried to engage King, but he did not comply. This only further heightened fears about the safety of anyone inside the home.

Final Moments Before the Tragic Discovery

When negotiations failed, officers deployed pepper gas into the residence in an attempt to force a surrender. According to police, it was at this point that King fatally shot himself. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced dead. Only after entering the property did officers uncover the full extent of the tragedy. Inside, they found three victims already dead.

Victims Identified As Family Members

Authorities identified the victims as Felicia Matthews, 31, King's girlfriend; their four-year-old daughter Ava; and Matthews' 12-year-old daughter Melina, from a previous relationship. Police confirmed that all three had been shot before the stand-off began. Melina was described as a middle school student, and the family had only recently moved into the home in January. The deaths have deeply affected the local community, with neighbours expressing shock that such violence could occur in what they described as a quiet area.

Community Left Searching For Answers

Residents of Plainville have struggled to comprehend the events on Milford Street, describing the street as peaceful and the incident as deeply unsettling. While investigators have outlined the sequence of events, the motive behind the killings remains unclear, and authorities have not yet provided further details about what may have led King to act. Officials confirmed the investigation is ongoing.