The White House has confirmed it will look into a disturbing pattern of deaths and disappearances involving at least 10 American scientists linked to nuclear weapons, advanced space research, and classified government programmes since 2023.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged the cases during a briefing on Wednesday after Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy pressed her on whether the Trump administration was investigating.

'I haven't spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that, and we'll get you an answer,' Leavitt said. 'If true, of course, that's definitely something I think this government and its administration would deem worth looking into.'

FBI Involvement Requested

Representative Eric Burlison, a Missouri Republican, has already requested Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) involvement in what he calls a 'deeply concerning' pattern. 'The disappearance of multiple scientists and military personnel with ties to advanced research is deeply concerning,' Burlison wrote on X in late March. 'I've already requested FBI involvement, and we will keep pressing for answers.'

The disappearance of multiple scientists and military personnel with ties to advanced research is deeply concerning.



I’ve already requested FBI involvement, and we will keep pressing for answers. pic.twitter.com/bBxZSzxWj0 — Rep. Eric Burlison (@RepEricBurlison) March 30, 2026

Representative Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican on the House Oversight Committee investigating unidentified aerial phenomena, said the number of incidents warrants scrutiny. 'There have been several others throughout the country that have disappeared under suspicious circumstances,' Burchett told reporters. 'I think we ought to be paying attention to it.'

A Pattern Too Alarming to Ignore

The cases span institutions central to US national security, including Los Alamos National Laboratory, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Plasma Science and Fusion Center. Four of the 10 individuals vanished on foot from their homes, leaving behind cars, wallets, phones, and keys in an almost identical fashion.

The Full List of 10 Scientists

Here is the complete list of individuals tied to America's most sensitive research programmes who have either died or vanished since 2023.

Steven Garcia, 48

Government contractor at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Albuquerque. Last seen 28 August 2025, walking from his home carrying a handgun. Has not been seen since.

William 'Neil' McCasland, 68

Retired US Air Force Major General and former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory. Vanished 27 February 2026 after walking away from his Albuquerque home carrying only a .38-calibre revolver.

Anthony Chavez, 79

Former Los Alamos National Laboratory employee. Reported missing on 8 May 2025 after leaving home on foot, abandoning his car, wallet, and keys.

Melissa Casias, 54

Administrative worker at Los Alamos National Laboratory with top security clearance. Vanished on 26 June 2025 after leaving home on foot. Her phones were later found factory-reset.

Monica Reza, 60

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director of Materials Processing. Disappeared on 22 June 2025 while hiking in Angeles National Forest.

Nuno Loureiro, 47

Director of MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center. Shot at his Brookline, Massachusetts home on 15 December 2025 and died the following morning. His work in nuclear fusion was considered groundbreaking.

Carl Grillmair, 67

Caltech astrophysicist who worked on NASA's NEOWISE and NEO Surveyor missions. Shot to death on his front porch in Llano, California, on 16 February 2026.

Michael David Hicks, 59

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory research scientist. Died 30 July 2023 with no cause of death disclosed. Worked on NASA's DART Project and Deep Space 1 Mission.

Frank Maiwald, 61

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory principal researcher. Died 4 July 2024 in Los Angeles. No autopsy was conducted, and no cause of death was released.

Jason Thomas, 45

Pharmaceutical researcher at Novartis testing cancer treatments. Found dead in a Massachusetts lake on 17 March 2026 after disappearing three months earlier.

National Security Concerns Mount

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker told Daily Mail that espionage or targeted abductions 'cannot be ruled out' given the individuals' access to classified information.

Authorities continue to investigate each case independently, but no conclusive evidence has emerged to confirm a coordinated pattern.