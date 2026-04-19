New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used a national television appearance on Sunday to defend his unlikely working relationship with President Donald Trump, describing it as 'honest, direct and productive' — before turning his sharpest criticism toward his own party.

Speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press' with host Kristen Welker, the 34-year-old democratic socialist said the one thing he and Trump share, despite vast ideological differences, is their 'love for New York City' and a commitment to deliver for its residents. Mamdani noted he holds an advantage over other mayors precisely because Trump, a native New Yorker, understands the city's government and daily life deeply.

A Bromance Built on New York

Mamdani has already met with Trump twice at the White House in November and in February to discuss issues affecting New York City. Those early meetings set the tone for what has since become one of the more surprising political relationships in American public life.

The mayor was candid that the relationship is not without friction. He said he has openly expressed his disagreements with Trump on issues including ICE raids and immigration enforcement, where he has pushed back on federal actions affecting New York's communities. Their relationship showed signs of strain recently when Trump posted on Truth Social that Mamdani was 'DESTROYING New York' with his taxing policies and threatened to pull federal funding from the city.

Still, Mamdani stood by the working dynamic. 'It's honest, it's direct and it's productive,' he told Welker on Sunday.

Democrats Living Off History Books

From there, Mamdani pivoted to a pointed rebuke of the national Democratic Party, arguing it has lost its sense of purpose.

'We know very well what we oppose. What are we for?' he said. 'That is a question we have to be able to answer. What we are fighting for? ... That is the heart of the question for our party.'

He argued the party once had clarity about who it was fighting for, but that clarity has since faded. 'When you look back at the history books of our party 100 years ago, we had a very clear vision of who we were fighting for,' he said. 'It is sad that for too many Americans, when they want to look for ambition in the Democratic Party, they have to turn to a history book.'

Mamdani insisted the issue is less about generational change and more about vision, pushing back on the idea that simply swapping older politicians for younger ones would be enough to revitalise the party.

Happy Tax Day, New York. We’re taxing the rich. pic.twitter.com/Wky2LFXC9W — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

Sidestepping 2028 and Schumer

Mamdani declined to weigh in on whether former Vice President Kamala Harris should mount another presidential run in 2028, saying his focus remains on his first year as mayor and the 2026 midterm elections. He similarly avoided calling for Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step aside, noting he has worked with Schumer on issues such as supporting the city's delivery workers.

He did, however, speak warmly of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, saying he is 'very excited' about her future in Democratic politics.

A day before his 'Meet the Press' appearance, Mamdani met with former President Barack Obama at a child care centre in New York, where Obama had offered to serve as a sounding board for the young mayor. The pairing underscored how Mamdani is navigating relationships across the political spectrum — sitting down with a Democratic former president one day and defending his ties to the sitting Republican president the next.

Mamdani's willingness to maintain a working relationship with Trump while openly criticising the Democratic Party signals a broader tension within the American left. As a first-term mayor still in his first 100 days in office, his national profile is growing rapidly, and his critique of the Democratic vision is one that party strategists and voters alike are likely to keep watching heading into the 2026 midterms.