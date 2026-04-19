A sharp surge in prediction market odds has reignited debate in Washington over whether Donald Trump could face a third impeachment, an unprecedented scenario for a sitting US president.

The spike, driven by trading activity on a regulated political betting platform, reflects growing uncertainty surrounding the president's legal and political exposure amid ongoing scrutiny of his conduct in multiple investigations and renewed partisan tensions in Congress.

Prediction Markets Signal Rising Political Risk

Odds that President Donald Trump could face impeachment again climbed to 72% on the US-based exchange Kalshi, according to a public post shared by the platform on 20 April 2026.

The figure represents a record high for the contract, which allows traders to speculate on whether a specific political event will occur. Kalshi operates under the oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, making it one of the few federally regulated venues for event contracts tied to political outcomes.

In its post, Kalshi noted a surge in trading volume, indicating heightened interest in the possibility of impeachment proceedings.

Prediction markets are not polls and do not forecast outcomes with certainty. However, they can react faster than traditional polling to political developments, often capturing real-time sentiment among politically engaged investors and observers.

BREAKING: Odds Trump is impeached again hits 72% — an all-time high. pic.twitter.com/zCbfNxrrCo — Kalshi (@Kalshi) April 19, 2026

Constitutional Thresholds and Political Realities

Under the United States Constitution, impeachment requires a simple majority vote in the House of Representatives, followed by a two-thirds majority in the Senate for conviction and removal from office.

Read more Trump Faces 25th Amendment Bill As 50 House Democrats Launch Removal Push Over 'Volatile And Incoherent' Behaviour Trump Faces 25th Amendment Bill As 50 House Democrats Launch Removal Push Over 'Volatile And Incoherent' Behaviour

Trump has already been impeached twice during his presidency, in 2019 and 2021, making him the only US president to face impeachment proceedings on two separate occasions. Both efforts ultimately failed to secure a conviction in the Senate.

A third impeachment would raise complex constitutional and political questions. Legal scholars remain divided over aspects of impeachment proceedings, although historical precedent exists in the 1876 impeachment of former Secretary of War William W Belknap, who resigned before proceedings concluded.

The US House of Representatives would need both political will and a clear evidentiary basis to initiate such proceedings. Control of the chamber and partisan alignment remain decisive factors.

Legal Pressures Fuel Speculation

The rise in impeachment odds coincides with ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding Trump across multiple jurisdictions, including federal and state-level investigations tied to election interference, classified documents, and financial conduct. Court filings, indictments, and motions in these cases have contributed to a steady stream of disclosures that continue to shape public and political perception.

While impeachment is fundamentally a political process, it often draws heavily on evidence developed through judicial or investigative channels.

I'm officially calling for the Cabinet to remove Trump from office under the 25th Amendment. If they can't, Congress must return from recess today and begin impeachment proceedings.



Read my full statement below.https://t.co/WmoVZgs6wi — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) April 7, 2026

Market Sentiment Versus Legislative Reality

Despite the elevated probability reflected in prediction markets, significant structural barriers remain. Impeachment proceedings require not only evidence but also political alignment within Congress, which remains deeply polarised. Even if articles of impeachment were introduced, securing a majority vote in the House would depend on party control and internal cohesion.

Moreover, conviction in the Senate remains historically rare. No US president has ever been removed from office through impeachment, and the threshold for conviction remains deliberately high.

The 72% figure nonetheless underscores a notable shift in sentiment among politically engaged traders willing to stake capital on potential outcomes.

Kalshi has not issued a formal statement beyond its post noting the record high. The White House has not publicly responded to the prediction market figures. No articles of impeachment have been introduced in the current Congress.