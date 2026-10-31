FBI Director Kash Patel allegedly threatened to fire employees reviewing Jeffrey Epstein-related records if they missed a deadline, according to a whistleblower complaint made public on Tuesday, 27 October 2026. Filed in March 2025, it raises concerns about pressure on staff redacting sensitive information.

The employee worked in the FBI's Information Management Division, which reviewed records connected to Epstein. The PunchUp obtained the complaint and published details on 27 October. The New Republic reported the allegations that day.

'The director has threatened to fire [FBI staff] if the job is not done by his made-up deadline, and has already tried to slim down the FBI,' the employee wrote. The complaint questioned whether workers could become 'scapegoats' for Justice Department procedures.

These remain allegations, not findings. The complaint does not prove Patel's motive or that he ordered errors. Wider Justice Department staffing cuts do not establish that the deadline was designed to facilitate dismissals.

Whistleblower Warned Epstein Files Could Expose Survivors

The employee warned that reviewers were not removing personal information identifying FBI employees. The complaint also said details staff were instructed to leave visible could reveal survivors' identities.

'I am concerned that the rush deadline on the project, for no [discernible] reason, will lead to mistakes that could destroy people's lives,' the whistleblower wrote. The employee feared the Justice Department might publish records without further checks and blame FBI staff.

The New York Times reported in January 2026 that John Sullivan, a former FBI intelligence section chief, said Patel berated redaction-team members during a conference call and threatened to fire workers who missed deadlines. Sullivan's account does not establish why.

The Justice Department published more than three million additional pages on 30 January 2026, bringing its stated total to nearly 3.5 million pages. It said more than 500 attorneys and reviewers contributed and that additional protocols protected victims' identifying information.

FBI Complaint's Outcome Remains Unclear

According to The New Republic, Catherine Sheehan Bruno, identified as an assistant FBI director and chief ethics and compliance officer, responded on 24 March 2025. She said she was obliged to report the allegations. On 25 March, an FBI lawyer confirmed the employee was willing to be identified to the inspector general.

The FBI then closed its own case, the report said. Available reporting does not establish whether the inspector general pursued a separate investigation or whether employees involved in reviewing the files were dismissed.

The New Republic reported that the release included thousands of redaction errors. It said the errors allegedly exposed at least 100 survivors' names and that nearly 40 nude photographs of women were published without redactions. The Justice Department's public announcement does not confirm these figures.

The report noted that a photograph of President Donald Trump was redacted. The department said notable individuals and politicians were not redacted, but did not address that image. The allegations remain unproven; the record does not show who was held responsible. No response from Patel was included in the report, as published.